Multiple-agency pursuit ends in crash

PINE BLUFF -- A suspect wanted for aggravated robbery, theft of property and battery in Jefferson County was arrested after a pursuit involving multiple agencies that ended in a crash on Arkansas 365 South and East Baldwin Road in White Hall, according to a news release from the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

The Tri-County Drug Task Force was notified of a wanted suspect, 22-year-old Corjalon Evans, in a vehicle near the area of W. 23rd Avenue in Pine Bluff, the sheriff's office said in its announcement. At 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of S. Hazel Street and W. 13th Avenue near Wessel's Corner Grocery and Market. The vehicle, which also included a female passenger, fled from deputies, initiating a pursuit, the release said.

The sheriff's office reported that the suspect hit a vehicle on Blake Street in Pine Bluff during the pursuit, which ended by crashing into a White Hall Police Department vehicle. The suspect climbed out of the driver's side window in an attempt to flee but was apprehended by K-9 Soder.

There were no reported injuries, authorities said.

Alicia Dorn, spokeswoman for the Jefferson County sheriff's office, said that Evans was taken to the Jefferson County jail. No bond has been set, she said.

