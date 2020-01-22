Prince Harry has reunited with his wife, Meghan, in Canada as he steps back from royal duties. Video from Sky News shows Harry landing at Victoria’s airport on Vancouver Island late Monday. The prince, Meghan and their 8-month-old son, Archie, were reportedly staying at a mansion on the island off Canada’s Pacific coast. The video shows Harry stepping off a small passenger plane and getting into an SUV on the tarmac. Buckingham Palace announced Saturday that the prince and his wife will give up public funding and try to become financially independent. The couple, who were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England near Windsor Castle in an attempt to build a more peaceful life. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken warmly about Harry and Meghan but has said there are questions to be addressed. “Discussions are continuing and I have no update at this time,” Trudeau said Tuesday.

Michael Avenatti,the lawyer who once represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her battles with President Donald Trump, is being housed in isolation at a federal lockup facility for his own safety, the jail warden said Tuesday. Avenatti is currently being held in the most secure section of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan as he awaits his trial, which is set to start soon, on charges he tried to extort the sports apparel giant Nike. The jail’s warden, M. Licon-Vitale, said the conditions of confinement were set for Avenatti because of his notoriety and his high-profile case when he arrived late Friday. “Mr. Avenatti’s placement is for his own safety,” Licon-Vitale wrote in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe. Gardephe had asked prosecutors to explain the conditions of Avenatti’s detention after his lawyer complained that he was being held in extreme isolation in the same chilly cell that once held drug kingpin El Chapo. “The temperature in his cell feels like it is in the mid-40s. He is forced to sleep with three blankets. Not surprisingly, he has been having great difficulty functioning,” Avenatti’s lawyer, Scott Srebnick, wrote in a letter to Gardephe on Sunday. Avenatti was arrested last week in California after prosecutors there said he violated bail conditions in place since last spring. On Friday, he was flown to New York, where he is scheduled to stand trial soon on charges that he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike. He has pleaded innocent.