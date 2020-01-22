Art museum offshoot to hold 2-day job fair

The Momentary, the satellite space of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art that's set to open next month in Bentonville, is holding a job fair today and Thursday at Crystal Bridges.

The hiring event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. both days. Full- and part-time positions are available in many areas, including guest services, food services, bartending, retail sales, facilities and protection services.

Attendees will learn about the mission and purpose of the Momentary and will then be able to review job openings. They can apply and interview on the same day for multiple positions, and they are advised to take resumes to the event. Computers will be provided for the application process.

A list of job openings can be found on the Momentary's website at themomentary.org/careers/.

Scheduled to open Feb. 22, the Momentary "brings today's visual, performing and culinary arts into a creative, communal space," according to its website. It's housed in a 63,000-square-foot converted cheese plant at 507 SE East St., but it includes outdoor spaces as well.

-- Serenah McKay

USDA loans, grants aid internet efforts

Residents in several north Arkansas counties will benefit from $7.1 million in loans and grants to improve high-speed internet connections, David Branscum, state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said Tuesday.

The projects will create or improve connections to at least 1,250 households, Branscum said.

Yelcot Communications will use a $1.7 million ReConnect Program grant from the USDA and a $1.7 million loan to upgrade a network that is expected to connect 548 households in Baxter and Marion counties. Yelcot serves the communities of Yellville, Summit, Cotter, Gassville, Mountain View, Mountain Home, Calico Rock, Melbourne, Mount Pleasant, Cushman and Batesville.

The Mountain View Telephone Co. will use a $3.7 million ReConnect Program grant to upgrade facilities and a network that is expected to connect 702 households, 15 pre-subscribed farms and a pre-subscribed business in Stone County.

The funding was part of the first round of the USDA's ReConnect pilot program investments.

-- Stephen Steed

Arkansas Index falls 1.66, ends at 466.15

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 466.15, down 1.66.

"A mid-day rally ran out of steam as the U.S. stock market sold off on Tuesday with investors facing news of a viral outbreak in China and a downbeat global growth outlook from the International Monetary Fund," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

