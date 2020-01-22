North Little Rock finds rhythm after slow start

After allowing Little Rock Catholic to hang around in the first half, North Little Rock began playing its game in the second half to pull away for an 84-59 victory on its home floor over the Rockets on Tuesday night.

The Charging Wildcats' victory sets up a showdown Friday night with Fort Smith Northside on North Little Rock's home floor. The Grizzlies pulled off a 51-48 overtime victory over Conway on Tuesday, and both teams are atop the 6A-Central with 4-0 records.

North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice was a little disappointed with the Charging Wildcats early in the first quarter when they allowed the Rockets to "do pretty much what they wanted."

At the 5:56 mark of the quarter, the teams were tied at 5-5 before Catholic scored the next six points to hold an 11-5 lead with 2:18 remaining.

North Little Rock (13-3, 4-0 6A-Central) freshman Bryson Warren scored eight of North Little Rock's next 10 points, putting the Charging Wildcats ahead for the first time.

"The first part of the first quarter was disappointing for us," Rice said. "They play a deliberate type of offense, and we had a tough time getting them out of it."

Little Rock Catholic (6-10, 0-4) pulled within one late in the quarter but could get no closer.

The Charging Wildcats took advantage of Little Rock Catholic's fouls in the second quarter, hitting six consecutive free throws at one point before grabbing a 42-34 lead at the half.

"We ramped up our defense in the second quarter and started moving a little quicker on offense as well," Rice said.

In the first 3:30 of the third quarter, the Charging Wildcats outscored Little Rock Catholic 11-2 to open a 53-36 lead. They didn't stop there, running the floor and using pressure defense to increase the lead to 64-44 with 55 seconds left in the quarter. North Little Rock settled for a 68-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Charging Wildcats pushed the lead to 75-47 with 5:47 remaining in the game. With 2:37 remaining, North Little Rock had a 79-52 lead on the way to the victory.

Rice said North Little Rock's height -- the Charging Wildcats have two players at 6-7, and one at 6-10 -- was a big advantage. The Rockets' tallest player that logs serious minutes is 6-4 senior Nathan Johnson. Jordan Edington and Bruce Flanagan, both 6-2, also are starters for Catholic.

DJ Smith had a game-high 19 points for North Little Rock while Spencer Simes added 17. Kelel Ware chipped in with 13.

Flanagan had 18 for the Rockets.

GIRLS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 67, MOUNT ST. MARY 32

The Lady Charging Wildcats (10-8, 3-1 6A-Central) led by seven after the first quarter, then increased that lead to 37-18 at the half in a victory over Mount St. Mary (6-11, 0-4).

North Little Rock hit 23 of 26 free throws to down the Belles.

Arin Freeman had 19 to lead North Little Rock. Amauri Williams and April Edwards each had 11.

Kaitlin Tarini led the Belles with eight points.

