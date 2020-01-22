Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Report: Bielema to Giants

Former University of Arkansas coach Bret Bielema will be added to the New York Giants staff being assembled by new head Coach Joe Judge, the NFL Network reported Tuesday. Bielema, 50, spent the past two seasons on the staff of the New England Patriots working with Judge. Bielema was a consultant for Coach Bill Belichick in 2018 and defensive line coach for the Patriots this season. Bielema compiled a 29-34 record in five seasons as head coach of the Razorbacks from 2013-17. He was fired moments after Arkansas fell 48-45 to Missouri in the season finale Nov. 24, 2017. The Razorbacks were 11-29 in SEC games during Bielema's tenure, including losses in his final three games. Arkansas has not won a league game since his departure. The Razorbacks will carry a school-record 19-game SEC losing streak into the 2020 season under first-year Coach Sam Pittman. The nonprofit Razorback Foundation had agreed to pay Bielema up to $11.9 million over three years a couple of months after his firing, based on Bielema agreeing to "diligently" seek another job. The foundation stopped making monthly payments to Bielema at the end of 2018. Bielema won three Big Ten championships as head coach at Wisconsin between 2006-12. A native of Prophetsville, Ill., who played defensive tackle at Iowa, Bielema posted a 97-58 in 12 seasons as a head coach.

Oregon hires Moorhead

Former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead is Oregon's new offensive coordinator. Moorhead, 46, replaces Marcus Arroyo, who left Oregon to become the head coach at UNLV. Mississippi State dismissed Moorhead earlier this month after two seasons and hired Washington State coach Mike Leach to replace him. The Bulldogs went 6-7 this season, finishing with a loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl. A highly regarded offensive coordinator for two seasons at Penn State, Moorhead was 14-12 in his tenure at Mississippi State. He led his team to bowl berths both years. Oregon went 12-2 this season, capped by a Pac-12 championship and a victory over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks were ranked No. 5 in the final AP poll. "I'm looking forward to helping build on the great success the program has already had and I can't wait to experience game day in Autzen Stadium," Moorhead said.

BASEBALL

Pedroia suffers setback

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia had what the team called a "significant setback" while rehabbing his left knee, the latest blow to the four-time All-Star's attempt to return to the field. Boston spokesman Kevin Gregg confirmed the development Tuesday, which was first reported by The Boston Globe. It has left Pedroia's status for spring training uncertain. The Globe reported that he was meeting with his family, team and agents to decide his future. The 2008 American League MVP, the 36-year-old has been struggling since Baltimore's Manny Machado slid into his surgically repaired knee at second base on April 21, 2017. Pedroia had surgery that Oct. 25, followed by a procedure to remove scar tissue the next July 20. He had another operation last Aug. 6 to remove bone spurs and preserve the knee joint. Pedroia has been limited to nine games over the past two seasons, three in May 2018 and six last April.

BASKETBALL

Evansville fires McCarty

Walter McCarty has been fired as the Evansville men's basketball coach after an investigation revealed additional allegations of off-court misconduct, the university announced Tuesday. McCarty was placed on administrative leave Dec. 26 so university officials could investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and violations of the school's Title IX policy. In a statement announcing the decision, which is effective immediately, the school said it had received new reports of misconduct with members of the "campus community" during McCarty's tenure of less than two seasons. It also noted that McCarty previously had participated in a training program about unacceptable behavior. "While the investigation of potential Title IX violations will continue under university policies, UE has decided that, based on the facts uncovered thus far, it is necessary to terminate Mr. McCarty's employment immediately," the school said. "There is no place at UE for any behavior by any university employee or student that jeopardizes the safety and security of others." Interim coach Bernie Seltzer will continue to lead the team. The Purple Aces stunned the college basketball world earlier this season when McCarty, a former star at Kentucky, led the team to a victory over the top-ranked Wildcats on their home floor.

Mavericks lose Powell

The Dallas Mavericks lost starting center Dwight Powell to a right Achilles tendon injury in the first quarter of their game Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Powell went down with a noncontact injury with 2:57 left in the first quarter. He was helped to the locker room while putting no weight on his right leg. The team later announced Powell had an Achilles tendon injury and he was out for the game. Powell, in his sixth season in the NBA, has averaged nearly 10 points and 6 rebounds a game in 39 previous games. The Mavericks did get back Kristaps Porzingis on Tuesday night after he missed 10 games with right knee soreness.

BASEBALL

Braves sign Ozuna for one season

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves found their new cleanup hitter when they reached an agreement with free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna on an $18 million, one-year deal Tuesday.

Ozuna joins the team he helped beat in the playoffs in October. He hit .429 with two home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in their five-game victory over the Braves in the National League division series.

Ozuna, 29, hit .241 with 29 home runs and 89 RBI last season. His low batting average was something of an oddity because he ranked among the major league leaders in the highest percentage of hard-hit balls, according to Statcast.

Ozuna will be the probable choice to fill the fourth spot in the Braves lineup that was left vacant when third baseman Josh Donaldson signed a $92 million, four-year deal with Minnesota.

The addition of Ozuna creates a logjam in the Atlanta outfield. Ronald Acuna, Ender Inciarte and Nick Markakis were expected to be the starters. Markakis could have been targeted to share the left field job with Adam Duvall.

The Braves believe Ozuna can return to the form he showed while with Miami in 2017, when he hit .312 with 37 home runs and 124 RBI -- all career highs.

Ozuna is a two-time All-Star who spent his first five seasons with the Marlins, then was traded and played two seasons in St. Louis.

Ozuna's signing leaves infielder-outfielder Nicholas Castellanos as the last remaining major free agent with spring training set to start in about three weeks.

Then St. Louis Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the first inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Louis. The Braves have signed Ozuna for one season. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Sports on 01/22/2020