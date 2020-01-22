Police: Teen injured in northeast Arkansas shooting

FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A teen was shot and injured in Jonesboro on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responding to a shooting call at 1106 W. Huntington Ave. at about 10 p.m. found 18-year-old Kentorius Jamal Davenport, whose thigh had been shot through about two inches above his knee, a police report states.

Medics transported Davenport, who was from Forrest City, to St. Bernards Medical Center, police said.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.