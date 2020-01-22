PREP BASKETBALL: Culpepper emerges to lead Farmington past Berryville

FARMINGTON -- Another night, another main contributor for Farmington.

Audrey Culpepper scored 20 points and excelled on defense to lead Farmington to a 69-50 victory over Berryville on Tuesday at Cardinal Arena. The win kept Farmington (18-3, 5-0) tied for first place with Harrison in the 4A-1 Conference overall standings.

Farmington is a balanced team with Makenna Vanzant, Tori Kersey, and Trinity Johnson, who hit a game-winning 3-pointer at Pea Ridge, each capable of leading the team in scoring. Vanzant and Kersey each finished with 21 points but it was Culpepper who had the hot hand early with 15 points in the first half to stake Farmington to a 34-24 lead.

Culpepper, a senior forward, also helped contain Berryville, which won 49-23 at Shiloh Christian last week. Culpepper had a block that led to basket, a steal, and a rebound during one stretch in the second half for Farmington, which led 55-38 after three quarters.

"(Culpepper) has been a monster contributor all year, but this was one of her best games," Farmington coach Brad Johnson said. "She's undersized but she did a whale of a job underneath. She's so disruptive on defense and she scored a bunch as well."

Jordan Estepp scored 18 and Lexy Anderson 14 to lead Berryville, which replaced four starters from a team that reached the state championship game last season.

Culpepper and Vanzant combined to score 20 of Farmington's 26 points midway through the second quarter. Berryville got to within 26-22 behind the strong inside play of Estepp, a senior center. But Culpepper and Johnson countered with 3-pointers and Farmington pulled away 34-22 late in the second quarter.

"The strength of our basketball team is our versatility," Johnson said. "We've got a lot of offensive weapons. The great thing about having those offensive weapons is they're very unselfish. They're a lot of fun to coach."

Berryville 10 14 14 12 -- 50

Farmington 18 16 21 14 -- 69

Berryville (14-5, 3-2): Estepp 18, Anderson 14, Thurman 8, Compton 6, McMillon 2, L. Compton.

Farmington (18-3, 5-0): Kersey 21, Vanzant 21, Culpepper 20, Johnson, Drain 2.

BOYS

FARMINGTON 63, BERRYVILLE 48

Logan Landwehr poured in a season-high 30 points to lead Farmington past Berryville.

Landwehr made five 3-pointers for the Cardinals (11-6, 4-1), who've won three consecutive and four of their last five. Austin Shelly added 10 points for Farmington.

Weston Teague had 13 points and Landon Chester 11 for Berryville.

Berryville 13 12 11 12 -- 48

Farmington 13 21 15 14 -- 63

Berryville (14-6, 2-3): Teague 13, Chester 11, Davidson 7, Hutchinson 6, Lehr 4, Lucas 5, Helmlinger 2.

Farmingon (11-6, 4-1): Landwehr 30, Shelley 10, Donavan 8, Dishroon 7, Watson 3, Thomas 3, Simmons 2.

