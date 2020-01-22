Reading Nook

With its homespun snapshots, The Corn Exchange Cookbook: From the Big Apple to the Black Hills by MJ Adams (Potted Rabbit Media, $34) is not exactly a lavish gift book, but its pages promise to become stained and dog-eared from frequent use. MJ Adams — a New York chef who worked with Tom Valenti, David Page and Edna Lewis — moved to Rapid City, S.D., in 1996 after a family tragedy and opened a shop, then a bistro, the Corn Exchange, which received some national notice and closed after 15 years. Her dishes are those you'd be likely to prepare daily, for family and guests. Along the way she subtly instructs. Pay attention, and you'll learn basic soupmaking. Her soups follow a similar method, starting with diced pot vegetables, then the key ingredients and the liquid. Blue cheese and potato tarts, Moroccan lamb shanks with couscous and feta, buffalo short ribs and a fragrant nutmeg cake are some other fine recipes.

