Traveler to China first U.S. case of coronavirus

Satish Pillai, with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks Tuesday at a news conference in Shoreline, Wash., that included Gov. Jay Inslee (center), and John Wiesman, Washington state secretary of health, after the announcement of a case of coronavirus in that state. (AP/Carla K. Johnson)

A Washington state man has been diagnosed with the mysterious virus that broke out last month in China, becoming the first confirmed case in the United States of an illness that has killed at least nine people and sickened hundreds more, according to U.S. officials.

The man, in his 30s, is in stable condition at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Wash. Officials said they are monitoring him there out of an abundance of caution, not because he is seriously ill. The man returned to the United States last week, before federal health officials began screening travelers from the central Chinese city of Wuhan at Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York's John F. Kennedy international airports, the first such effort since the 2014 Ebola outbreak.

Washington state health officials said the man, a resident of Snohomish County, Wash., returned Wednesday from a trip to the region around Wuhan, where the outbreak began. Shortly after arriving at Seattle's international airport, he began feeling ill and reached out to his health care provider Sunday.

Local, state and federal officials quickly collected samples and sent them to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. His case was confirmed Monday as the coronavirus that has sickened at least 440 people in China and others in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

CDC officials said Tuesday that they are expanding screening to international airports in Atlanta and Chicago. More than 1,200 travelers have already been screened since Friday, with no one yet referred to a hospital or discovered to be ill with the virus. Federal officials will also direct travelers arriving in the United States on direct and indirect flights from Wuhan to those five airports for screening. That process is getting worked out in the coming days.

The Washington state man's case originated several days before airport screening began, but local, state and federal officials said they were on alert and quickly collaborated to test him and put precautions in place. A small number of health care workers and patients who may have been exposed to him have been told to watch for symptoms and are being monitored, Washington state health officials said. Officials are tracing the people he may have come into contact with in China and the United States.

Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease, said the risk posed by the virus to the general American population is low but that older adults with underlying health conditions may be at increased risk. She said federal officials are prepared to respond quickly.

"This is an evolving situation and, again, we do expect additional cases in the United States and globally," she said.

CDC and officials from homeland security and transportation agencies are working out how future travelers arriving in the United States from Wuhan will be redirected to the five airports. U.S. officials want to make sure every time someone books a flight from Wuhan to the United States, their first point of entry is one of those airports, said Martin Cetron, director of CDC's division of global migration and quarantine.

In addition to the expanding airport screening, the CDC has raised its travel alert notice from a level 1 to a level 2, urging travelers to Wuhan to avoid contact with sick people, animals (alive or dead) and animal markets.

The outbreak has grown rapidly in recent days, with authorities in China reporting confirmed cases in multiple cities as hundreds of millions of people in China and elsewhere in Asia are on the move in the run-up to the Lunar New Year, the biggest travel event in the world. The infection is believed to have begun among people who shopped or worked at an animal market in Wuhan. But its rapid spread led officials to conclude that people, as well as animals, could transmit the infection.

The Washington state man did not visit that market and did not know anyone who was ill, Washington state officials said.

The source of the man's infection raises more questions and concerns about human-to-human transmission of the disease. Chinese officials have confirmed that phenomenon is taking place.

The World Health Organization is meeting today to decide whether to declare the outbreak a public health emergency.

A Section on 01/22/2020