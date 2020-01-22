Trump touts economy at forum

DAVOS, Switzerland -- President Donald Trump trumpeted "America's extraordinary prosperity" on his watch, citing a soaring stock market, a low unemployment rate and a "blue-collar boom" in jobs and income, in a turn on the world stage.

Trump is making his second visit to the World Economic Forum, which for its 50th anniversary this year is focusing on climate change and sustainability. A sign at the entrance to the press center notes that paint for this year's installation was made from seaweed, and the carpets were made from recycled fishing nets.

Trump, who has called climate change a hoax, did not directly address the theme during his 30-minute address, although he did call for rejecting "the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse" and went out of his way to urge Europe to "use America's vast supply" of oil and natural gas.

"This is not a time for pessimism; this is a time for optimism. Fear and doubt is not a good thought process because this is a time for tremendous hope and joy and optimism and action," Trump said.

In his speech, Trump made no mention of impeachment or U.S. politics, although he took a swipe at "radical socialists," his term for Democrats and ideas about expansion of the government role in health care, education and other issues.

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the forum, thanked Trump "for injecting optimism" into the discussion.

"We have many problems in the world, but we need dreams," he said.

Trump described the unemployment rate before he took office as "reasonably high," even though the 4.7% unemployment rate in late 2016 was well below the average in the United States over the past 70 years. The comment was a possible callback to his allegations that rates announced under the Obama administration were "totally fiction."

The president also took credit for additional funding that has been approved for historically black colleges and universities.

He took a swipe at the Federal Reserve for its interest rate policies, saying his economic achievements came despite the rate-setting body.

Some in the audience laughed at Trump's claims he has created an "inclusive economy" that should be a model for the world.

"I think he glossed over some of the more controversial issues on the environment," said Steven Collis, chief executive of AmerisourceBergen, but he called it a "surprisingly well-met" speech overall.

Marc Benioff, chief executive of Salesforce, has donated to several Democratic candidates for president, but he applauded Trump's announcement that the United States will join the Trillion Tree Campaign to plant more trees to help reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Trump is using his day-and-a-half visit to lobby corporate chieftains for greater U.S. investment and to meet with leaders including Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Iraqi President Barham Salih and Kurdish leader Nechirvan Barzani.

More than 100 billionaires are on the official attendee list for the World Economic Forum, and Trump plans to meet with the heads of several multinational companies.

Trump was billed as the keynote speaker for the annual business-themed confab in this Alpine ski town, but the main attraction for many was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 17.

"Our house is still on fire. Your inaction is fueling the flames by the hour," she told conference attendees Tuesday. "And we are telling you to act as if you loved your children above all else."

Ahead of Trump's address, Schwab told the gathering that "the world is in a state of emergency" and that the window to address climate change is closing.

Information for this article was contributed by Heather Long of The Washington Post.

