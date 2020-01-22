Members of the Presidential Guard perform Tuesday during the changing of the guards ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier in central Athens. (AP/Petros Giannakouris)

First female president in line for Greece

ATHENS, Greece -- A high court judge is to become Greece's first female president after two opposition parties sided with the center-right government's nomination.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, 63, has served as president of the Council of State, a top administrative court, for the past 15 months.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Tuesday that Sakellaropoulou was likely to receive "well beyond" the 200 votes needed for her election in a vote today in the 300-seat Parliament.

In this Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 photo, Council of State head Katerina Sakellaropoulou speaks during a panel discussion in Athens. Katerina Sakellaropoulou is set to become the country's first female president in a vote scheduled in parliament Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020, after two opposition parties sided with the center-right government's nomination. (Giorgos Zachos/InTime News via AP)

Two center-left opposition parties have already backed Sakellaropoulou's nomination, raising the total number of lawmakers from parties declaring support to 266.

Greece has a historically low level of women in senior positions in politics. In the current Cabinet, all but one of the 18 senior positions are held by men. The president holds a largely ceremonial position and serves a five-year term. If elected, Sakellaropoulou will succeed President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, a 69-year-old veteran conservative-politician and academic.

NATO chief urges more training in Iraq

BRUSSELS -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance must beef up its military training operation in Iraq to ensure that its members are not drawn back into combat here against Islamic State extremists.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg addresses European Parliament Foreign Affairs committee members at the European Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Stoltenberg has held talks in recent days with senior Iraqi officials and King Abdullah of neighboring Jordan amid cautious optimism that NATO might be permitted to resume its training activities in Iraq in the near future.

"We need to go heavy in and train. Build everything from the ministry of defense, institutions, command and control, to train forces. NATO can do that. We already do it, but we can scale up," Stoltenberg told members of the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday.

NATO agreed in 2018 to launch a training mission in Iraq involving around 500 troops with the aim of building up the country's armed forces so they could better combat extremist groups like ISIS.

But the operation was put on hold after a U.S. missile strike at Baghdad International Airport killed Iran's top general earlier this month and the Iraqi government demanded that foreign troops leave its territory. As tensions mounted, President Donald Trump insisted that NATO should do more in the region.

Post-attack troops to get medical look

WASHINGTON -- Additional U.S. troops have been flown out of Iraq for closer evaluation of potential concussion injuries from the Iranian missile attack of Jan. 8, U.S. defense officials said Tuesday.

The exact number of troops flown to Germany was not immediately clear, but officials said it was a small number. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because some details were still being sorted out. Last week, 11 U.S. service members were flown from Iraq to U.S. medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait for further evaluation of concussion-like symptoms.

Navy Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations across the Middle East, confirmed the additional evacuations but did not say how many were included.

As recently as Tuesday of last week, President Donald Trump said he had been told no American had been harmed in the Iranian missile strike. The question of American casualties was especially significant at the time because the missile attack's results were seen as influencing a U.S. decision on whether to retaliate and risk a broader war with Iran.

Power cut disrupts airport, Paris market

PARIS -- Opening another front in their battle against the French government, protesting workers cut power to thousands of Parisians on Tuesday, plunging homes into darkness and shutting down trains to one of the capital's main airports.

The deliberate outage lasted around two hours. It hit users in the southern suburbs of Paris, which include the Orly international airport and the expansive Rungis market that supplies food to the Paris region. Franck Jouanno, a local leader of the leftist CGT union, said power grid workers targeted the area because it is one of "the economic lungs of Europe."

The CGT is pushing for a complete withdrawal of the French government's plans to overhaul the country's pension system. The planned changes have triggered six weeks of protests and crippling transportation strikes.

But with many striking transport workers now returning to work, and train services largely restored in Paris and nationwide, hardcore protesters are looking for other methods to keep up the pressure on President Emmanuel Macron and his centrist government.

