UNDER THE RADAR: Mountain Home's Mat Jones

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Mountain Home’s Mat Jones.

Class: 2021

Position: Forward

Size: 6-5, 215 pounds

Interest: Lyons College, North Arkansas College

Stats: As a junior, Jones is averaging 15.8 points. 8.3 rebounds and shooting 63.7 percent from the field. He started as a sophomore and averaged 10.4 points, a team-high 7.2 rebounds and shot a team-high 56.9 percent from the field.

Mountain Home Coach Josh Fulcher:

“He’s just a young bull. He’s strong, bench presses 255, squats 310 and dead lifts 390. He’s athletic, big kid. He can step out. He has range. Our 4 man shoots a lot from the perimeter and he plays the 4 for us. He handles the ball. He can do whatever we want but he’s such a gifted scorer inside and so strong. He plays above the rim. He tore the rim off during a practice."