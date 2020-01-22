Veteran horses big on achievements

HOT SPRINGS -- Oaklawn Racing has reached the highest echelon of racetracks for 3-year-old thoroughbred development, but horses among the nation's best -- including older starters -- continue to return.

Current and former champions expected to race at Oaklawn this season include sprinters Whitmore, Wilbo, Gray Attempt and Long Range Toddy, which won one of the two divisions of the 2019 Rebel Stakes.

A few of the best from Oaklawn have been retired from racing, led by 5-year-old Mitole, a 2019 Eclipse Award finalist for Horse of the Year and Male Sprinter of the Year trained by Steve Asmussen. Mitole, owned by William and Corinne Heiligbrodt, won six of seven starts last season and two of two at Oaklawn, including the Count Fleet Sprint Handicap.

Dwight Pruett's Gray Attempt, a 3-year-old Oaklawn stakes winner last season at 6 furlongs and 1 mile, is scheduled to begin his 2020 Oaklawn season on opening day Friday for the second consecutive season. Gray Attempt, trained by Jinks Fires, won last season's Smarty Jones Stakes to begin an otherwise unsuccessful pursuit of qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, a chase that nonetheless thrilled Pruett.

"It was very exciting," he said. "Of course, we'd been through it before, but I think it meant more to me the second time."

Fires trained Pruett's colt Discreetness to a win in the 2016 Smarty Jones.

Gray Attempt starts in Friday's seventh race, an $80,000 optional-claiming attempt at 6 furlongs, his converted specialty.

Gray Attempt won Oaklawn's Gazebo Stakes as his final prep for a ninth-place finish in last season's Arkansas Derby, which was his last race beyond 6 furlongs.

"I think that will be it for him," Pruett said. "I'm pretty sure he will sprint for the rest of his career."

Wilbo and Whitmore, both 8-year-olds, have reached the stage of their careers during which trainers like to say their horses let them know when it's time to race.

Wilbo's trainer, Chris Hartman, said he hopes Wilbo is ready for the 6-furlong King Cotton Stakes on Feb. 8.

"He's running really good," Hartman said. "He's like a killer right now. He's ready to go."

Hartman has trained Wilbo since Chris Wilkins purchased him in 2013. In seven seasons, Wilbo has won $831,141 with a career record of 12-7-9 in 37 starts.

Wilbo's best season came last year when he finished with a record of 3-2-1 in nine starts to earn $259,635.

"He had his best season was as a 7-year-old, so we're hoping eight is good to him, too," Hartman said.

Whitmore, co-owned and trained by Ron Moquett, first raced in 2015 with his connections' eyes on the Kentucky Derby. Whitmore finished no worse than third in Oaklawn's 2016 Kentucky Derby preps, but he was 19th out of 20 in the Kentucky Derby to end his route career.

He first sprinted late in 2016, and since then he has raced to a record of 10-7-2 in 26 starts, including five Oaklawn stakes victories. His career earnings are $2,821,350.

"Whitmore, as long as he's happy, that's great," Moquett said. "When people see Whitmore, they will see him only when he's happy. The only time he's racing is when he's ready because he doesn't owe us anything. When he's happy and ready to run, that's what he gets to do."

Their trainers said Wilbo's and Whitmore's careers likely will lead to lives of retirement in fields of fresh grass. Hartman said Wilbo will retire to his owner's backyard.

"When Whitmore's career is done, the only thing we'll have to do is figure out whatever it takes for him to be happy," Moquett said.

Long Range Toddy, owned by Willis Horton of Marshall, spent last season under Asmussen's guidance but is now trained by Dallas Stewart. Horton said Long Range Toddy's first start of his 4-year-old campaign likely will come soon.

"Right now, he's just not quite ready," Horton said. "He should be in the next two or three weeks, but it's a little early to say right now. When we get him ready to go, he'll be going strong."

Longtime Oaklawn jockey John Court rode each of Long Range Toddy's races last season.

"That meant a lot," Court said. "He gave me a chance to ride in the Derby. He helped propel my season from Oaklawn into Kentucky.

"He is just a neat horse to ride. He gives you everything you ask for. He's just so professional, just the kind of horse you want to swing a leg over."

Oaklawn opening day

WHEN Friday; Gates open at 11 a.m.; post time at 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, Hot Springs

ADMISSION General admission, free; reserved seats, $2.50

FRIDAY’S FEATURE $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes for 3-year-olds

