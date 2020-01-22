Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Winter weather advisory expanded; snow, ice on roads as schools report closings

by Josh Snyder | Today at 7:25 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This National Weather Service graphic shows a winter weather advisory across much of the western half of Arkansas on Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory scheduled for Wednesday has expanded eastward, covering much of the western half of Arkansas, forecasters said.

Light snow and sleet was predicted in areas across the state, according to the National Weather Service. The latest update shortly before 7 a.m. added Perry, Garland, Pike, Clark and Hot Spring counties to the previously issued advisory.

Forecasters said snowfall of up to an inch and freezing rain of up to a quarter of an inch was possible across more elevated portions of the Ozarks, Ouachitas and north-central Arkansas. Up to two inches of snowfall is also possible in isolated areas, the weather service said.

Many roads in western Arkansas were reported to be covered in snow and patches of ice, a state Department of Transportation map shows.

A number of schools in western and Northwest Arkansas were closed or delayed because of the weather Wednesday.

[SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Click here to see the full list » https://www.arkansasonline.com/closings/]

Up to two inches of snowfall is possible in isolated portions of Arkansas on Wednesday, according to this National Weather Service graphic.
Up to two inches of snowfall is possible in isolated portions of Arkansas on Wednesday, according to this National Weather Service graphic.
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT