Winter weather advisory expanded; snow, ice on roads as schools report closings

This National Weather Service graphic shows a winter weather advisory across much of the western half of Arkansas on Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory scheduled for Wednesday has expanded eastward, covering much of the western half of Arkansas, forecasters said.

Light snow and sleet was predicted in areas across the state, according to the National Weather Service. The latest update shortly before 7 a.m. added Perry, Garland, Pike, Clark and Hot Spring counties to the previously issued advisory.

Forecasters said snowfall of up to an inch and freezing rain of up to a quarter of an inch was possible across more elevated portions of the Ozarks, Ouachitas and north-central Arkansas. Up to two inches of snowfall is also possible in isolated areas, the weather service said.

Many roads in western Arkansas were reported to be covered in snow and patches of ice, a state Department of Transportation map shows.

A number of schools in western and Northwest Arkansas were closed or delayed because of the weather Wednesday.

[SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Click here to see the full list » https://www.arkansasonline.com/closings/]