Police: 17-year-old girl killed in crash after vehicle crosses centerline of Arkansas highway

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 9:50 a.m.
A 17-year-old girl died Wednesday in a two-vehicle wreck in north Arkansas, authorities said.

The girl was driving a Nissan west on Arkansas 66 around 12:30 p.m. near Timbo in Stone County when the vehicle crossed the centerline, according to a state police preliminary crash report. The Nissan then struck an eastbound Ford.

The 17-year-old suffered fatal injuries. Her name was not released. The Ford’s 43-year-old driver was listed as being hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of the injuries.

It was cloudy and the highway was wet at the time of the crash, police wrote. The report didn't indicate what may have caused the Nissan to cross the centerline.

At least 26 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.

