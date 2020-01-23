Arkansas Flower & Garden Show Planning

Mark your calendars now for Feb 28, 29 and March 1 for the 2020 Arkansas Flower & Garden Show. We held our last official board meeting of the Arkansas Flower & Garden Show

before the official walk-through next month.

The AFGS will once again be at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds. We have met there many times to plan out how to improve the show.

This year, almost the entire show will be in the coliseum, we are not using the Hall of Industry. We will convert it from an empty space

to a gardeners oasis!



Here is a sneak peak at the layout.

You will purchase your tickets at the ticket windows before walking into the show, and parking is free.



The Arkansas Federation of Garden Club's flower show

and the How-to speakers will once again be in the Arts and Crafts Building.

There is so much to see and learn at the AFGS. This volunteer board

has worked tirelessly to make the show the best it can be.

I hope you will join us, you won't be disappointed.

Here is a link to the website, so you read about all the details.