State's high court declines to reconsider eye-issue ruling; committee sues over referendum process

In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019, photo, Alex Gray, an attorney for Safe Surgery Arkansas, delivers petitions to the Arkansas secretary of state's office in favor of holding a referendum on a state law that expands the type of procedures optometrists can perform. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

The committee that supports a 2019 law that allows optometrists to perform a broader range of surgeries said Thursday that it has filed a lawsuit in Pulaski County Circuit Court claiming that Arkansas law was not followed in the referendum process in order to put the referendum on the 2020 general election ballot and to ensure the law stays in place.

The Arkansans for Healthy Eyes made the announcement, after the state Supreme Court on Thursday in a 4-3 ruling declined to rehear its Dec. 12 ruling directing Secretary of State John Thurston to count all the signatures submitted for a proposed referendum on the 2019 law.

“We are disappointed by today’s ruling from the court, and unfortunately there is now even more uncertainty surrounding the referendum process in the case,” said Vicki Farmer, chairwoman of the Arkansans for Healthy Eyes committee.

Alex Gray, an attorney for the Safe Surgery Arkansas committee that proposed the referendum, said Thursday that the state Supreme Court’s decision affirmed its previous ruling and clears the way for Arkansas voters to decide whether non-medical doctors should be permitted to perform eye surgeries in the 2020 general election.

"When the highest court in Arkansas has already rejected these arguments twice, it seems desperate and futile to ask a lower court to weigh in," he said. "However, it's not surprising, since this group knows that almost 90% of Arkansas voters are against this measure that would allow non-medical doctors to perform eye surgeries. It's not surprising that they want to deny Arkansans the right to vote and reject a measure that jeopardizes the eye health and safety of Arkansans."

Farmer said her group’s lawsuit asks a Pulaski County circuit court judge to prohibit the secretary of state from taking any other action in connection with the Safe Surgery Arkansas petition.

A spokesman for Secretary of State John Thurston could not be reached immediately for comment.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.