Arkansas women host Georgia

Arkansas women vs. Georgia
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville
RECORDS Georgia 11-7, 2-3 SEC; Arkansas 15-3, 3-2 SEC
SERIES Georgia leads series 34-6
RADIO Razorback Sports Network
TELEVISION SEC Network
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Chelsea Dungee, 5-11, Jr. 20.0 5.2
G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Jr. 14.7 3.5
G Makayla Daniels, 5-8, Fr. 10.0 1.5
G Alexis Tolefree, 5-8, Sr. 14.7 3.9
F Taylah Thomas, 6-1, Jr. 6.2 7.8
COACH Mike Neighbors (50-36 in third season at Arkansas)
GEORGIA
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Gabby Connally, 5-6, Jr. 12.1 3.3
G Maya Caldwell, 5-10, Jr. 10.0 3.3
G Que Morrison, 5-7, Jr.. 6.6 4.4
F Stephanie Paul, 5-10, Sr. 7.0 4.3
C Jenna Stanti, 6-4, RS Jr.. 9.2 5.7
COACH Joni Taylor (92-51 in fifth season at Georgia)
TEAM COMPARISON
Georgia Arkansas
63.9 Points for 86.9
59.5 Points against 63.0
+3.1 Rebound margin -1.8
-0.8 Turnover margin +5.9
41.2 FG pct. 45.1
27.1 3-pt pct. 39.3
73.4 FT pct. 73.5
CHALK TALK Arkansas beat Georgia 86-76 in last year's SEC Tournament. That snapped a five-game skid to the Bulldogs. ... Georgia comes into tonight's game after snapping a three-game losing streak with a victory over Auburn. ... Razorbacks Coach Mike Neighbors said pace will be key. Arkansas is among the highest scoring teams in the country, averaging 86.9 points per game. In contrast, Georgia averages just under 64 ppg. "They haven't given up more than 73 points in a game all year long," Neighbors said. "And we've only scored under 73 twice this year."
-- Paul Boyd
Sports on 01/23/2020
