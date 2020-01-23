Benefits With Friends: Foundation helps families

The Family Garden at Willow Creek Women's Hospital in Fayetteville is among the Jackson L. Graves Foundation's projects that will benefit from the Ooh! la, la! chocolate and wine tasting Feb. 11 at TheatreSqared in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photo)

The 11th annual Ooh! la, la! chocolate and wine tasting benefit for the Jackson L. Graves Foundation will begin on Feb. 11 with a champagne and chocolate reception at 6:30 p.m. Chef Devin Gamache of Theo's Bar & Dining Room will prepare the chocolate-inspired dinner to follow. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits will provide the wine, and chocolate pairings will come from Markham & Fitz Chocolate.

Proceeds from the event will help the nonprofit organization fulfill its mission "to improve the quality of life for neonatal and pediatric patients and families involved in critical care situations. We exist to provide family-centered care in the NICU environment to make trying times as comfortable, complete, hopeful and peaceful as possible."

Ooh! la, la! Who: Jackson L. Graves Foundation What: Chocolate and wine pairing dinner When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 Where: TheatreSquared in Fayetteville Tickets: $100 Attire: Dressy casual Information: (479) 799-9592 or jacksongraves.org

Organizers recently announced a long-term commitment to enhance Washington Regional's stabilization room and purchase specialized equipment for the neonatal intensive care unit. The stabilization room is a room staffed with a neonatologist and emergency equipment where babies who require immediate care can go following a high-risk delivery.

The foundation's projects include the neonatal intensive care sibling playroom at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and the construction of the Healing Garden at Willow Creek Women's Hospital in Johnson. The garden includes four sitting areas and a children's flower picking "Yes Zone." The completed garden will feature a labyrinth, memorial garden and a fountain.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

NAN Our Town on 01/23/2020