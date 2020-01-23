Boeing plans Max-production restart

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2011 file photo, Nielsen Company CEO David Calhoun, center, watches progress as he waits for the company's IPO to begin trading, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Calhoun, Boeing's new CEO, said Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, that production of the 737 Max will resume this spring, months before the company expects federal regulators to certify the grounded plane to fly again. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Eight days into his job as Boeing's chief executive officer, David Calhoun committed to restarting production of the 737 Max in the spring, weeks before the manufacturer expects regulators to lift their grounding of the jets.

Calhoun, speaking on a conference call with reporters Wednesday in his first public comments as CEO, said Boeing has been "our own worst enemy" in the months that the Federal Aviation Administration has worked to certify safety improvements to the plane. He said the company publicly set deadlines it didn't keep and pressured the FAA to speed up its certification, damaging its relationships with regulators, customers and the flying public.

The CEO will be accountable for the new timeline, which he said allows for a gradual increase in production and for all airline pilots to receive simulator training.

"I'm not trying to be conservative," Calhoun said. "I'm simply trying to put a reality-based set of numbers out there. You can attach this schedule to me."

Calhoun also said he believes that passengers will fly on the Max when federal regulators say it is safe and airline pilots are seen getting on the plane.

The FAA is reviewing changes that Boeing is making to the Max after two crashes that killed 346 people.

Calhoun dismissed the idea that Boeing's bestselling jet might never fly again or that the company should change the plane's name.

An FAA spokesman said in a statement that the agency is being thorough and deliberate as it checks Boeing's proposed changes to the Max, and the agency has no timetable for finishing that review.

Calhoun, who replaced fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg last month, spoke to reporters on the conference call after meeting with Boeing employees in Seattle.

Calhoun defended the company's culture and denied that it had placed profit above safety. He did not defend internal Boeing communications in which employees involved in developing the Max ridiculed the plane and regulators and also tried to convince airlines not to use flight simulators to train pilots for the Max.

"It is totally appalling," he said of the messages.

Calhoun's comments came a day after Boeing announced that it doesn't expect the FAA to certify the Max until this summer. Calhoun in his comments repeatedly referred to June.

Boeing's forecasts about the plane's return have proved too optimistic several times since the plane was grounded in March. The president of United Airlines, Scott Kirby, said Wednesday that his airline doesn't expect to use the Max this summer.

Calhoun said the new timetable was driven by recognition that the FAA was conducting a more rigorous review and by Boeing's decision this month to recommend pilot training on flight simulators instead of quicker computer-based training.

Calhoun also said the company will reconsider long-held assumptions about how quickly pilots react in certain situations.

The company has temporarily shut down the Max assembly line near Seattle. Calhoun told reporters that production will resume "a few months before" June. Pressed on the timing, he suggested that the assembly line could reopen in about two months.

Boeing has reassigned its 3,000 employees who work on Max assembly, and Calhoun repeated Wednesday that they will not be laid off or furloughed. However, some suppliers have announced layoffs. Spirit AeroSystems, which makes fuselages for the Max, has said it will cut 2,800 jobs.

Boeing is a big exporter, and the pause in production of the Max is expected to ripple through the nation's economy.

Analysts at IHS Markit said Wednesday that a shutdown through June would shave one-tenth of a percentage point off U.S. economic growth, and the damage will double if the Max is shuttered through December. IHS said the estimates didn't account for the indirect effects of lower employment, income and spending related to the Max.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made an even more dire prediction this month. He said the Max's travails would reduce U.S. gross domestic product by one-half a percentage point.

Shares of Chicago-based Boeing Co. fell $4.37 to close at $309 in Wednesday trading.

Information for this article was contributed by David Koenig of The Associated Press and by Douglas MacMillan of The Washington Post.

Business on 01/23/2020