Coaches rank Arkansas 5th in preseason

Arkansas NCAA college baseball coach Dave Van Horn, right, follows team practice at TD Ameritrade Park, as Casey Martin throws in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

— Arkansas will begin the 2020 season in an increasingly familiar situation: highly ranked.

The Razorbacks were No. 5 in the preseason USA Today coaches poll that was released Thursday. It is the program’s second-highest preseason ranking ever in the poll, and highest since Arkansas was ranked No. 1 to begin the 2013 season.

It is the fifth time since 2007 that the Razorbacks have started the season ranked in the coaches’ top 10, and second time in three years. They were ranked No. 6 to begin the 2018 season and No. 12 to start last year.

Counting this year's preseason poll, Arkansas has been ranked in 42 consecutive coaches polls dating to March 2017.

Arkansas is coming off a 46-20 campaign that included a share of the SEC Western Division championship and an appearance in the College World Series for the second consecutive season. The Razorbacks return six primary position starters and two weekend starting pitchers from last year, but must replace multiple top relievers, including two-year ace closer Matt Cronin.

Outfielder Heston Kjerstad and shortstop Casey Martin, both juniors, are consensus preseason All-Americans in 2020. Arkansas also returns All-SEC players in designated hitter Matt Goodheart, outfielder Christian Franklin and pitchers Connor Noland and Patrick Wicklander. Goodheart was second-team all-conference along with Kjerstad and Martin last season, and Franklin, Noland and Wicklander were on the league’s all-freshman team.

Arkansas is one of nine SEC teams ranked in the coaches poll, and one of six teams in the top 10. Reigning national champion Vanderbilt received 20 of 31 first-place votes in the poll to begin defense of its title ranked No. 1.

The Commodores are followed by Louisville (No. 2), Texas Tech (3), Georgia (4) and Arkansas. Louisville received 10 first-place votes and Florida received one first-place vote in the poll.

Other ranked SEC teams are Mississippi State (6), Auburn (9), Florida (10), LSU (12), Texas A&M (21) and Ole Miss (23).

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Georgia and Florida from the SEC East and play ever SEC West team this season. None of Arkansas’ scheduled nonconference opponents are ranked, but Oklahoma, Texas and South Alabama received votes in the poll, as did South Carolina and Tennessee, the Razorbacks’ other cross-divisional opponents.

Arkansas is scheduled to begin preseason practice Saturday with a noon scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium that is open to the public. The Razorbacks are scheduled to begin the season on Feb. 14 with the first game in a three-game home series against Eastern Illinois.

2020 Preseason USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

1 Vanderbilt

2 Louisville

3 Texas Tech

4 Georgia

5 Arkansas

6 Mississippi State

7 Miami

8 UCLA

9 Auburn

10 Florida

11 Michigan

12 LSU

13 Arizona State

14 Florida State

15 Stanford

16 North Carolina

17 Oklahoma State

18 North Carolina State

19 East Carolina

20 Duke

21 Texas A&M

22 Georgia Tech

23 Ole Miss

24 Wake Forest

25 Oregon State