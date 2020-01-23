Dispute hinders inmates' services

FAYETTEVILLE -- The electronic communication service for Washington County jail inmates was interrupted Tuesday by a disagreement between the sheriff's office and the company providing the service.

The sheriff's office announced Jan. 14 that it was planning to change the vendor providing mail service for detainees. A date for the change hadn't yet been decided.

Detainee mail The Washington County Detention Center began using an electronic communications system for detainees in 2018, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jay Cantrell, chief deputy, said electronic mail and visitation services are more efficient, requiring fewer employees to monitor detainees during visitations, and also safer, reducing the risk of contraband getting into the jail. Source: Staff report

The service included email and digitized copies of traditional mail, which has been a security concern at the jail, according to Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell. Cantrell said there have been instances of people soaking letters in diluted methamphetamine and drying the paper before sending it through the mail. The inmates would eat the paper.

The company providing the communication service shut it down Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

The service was set up so that inmates could have money deposited into accounts in their names so they could use the features of the system. The service charges a penny per minute to stream movies and video games from a tablet that inmates would check out, Kelly Cantrell, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said. That feature rarely worked, she said.

Remote visitation, where inmates spoke with friends, family members and others who were using phones and computers, cost 50 cents per minute. Email, both outgoing and incoming, also cost 50 cents. Inmates could have visitors at no charge at the jail using electronic monitors.

"Without notice, on Jan. 21, 2020, Smart Communications Holding, Inc. shut off their services to the Washington County Sheriff's Office," a statement from the sheriff's office said. "Smart Communications Holding, Inc., sent out numerous emails and posts indicating we had terminated their service without proper notice. This is not true."

David Gann, an attorney for Smart Communications, disagreed with the sheriff's office characterization of the dispute and said Wednesday that he was preparing a detailed response. The response wasn't available by press time Wednesday.

The company said the sheriff's office "has terminated our services without proper notice" in a message sent to registered users of the system. The company said all services had been terminated and told users to direct comments, concerns and requests for refunds to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the company has known since October that its contract wasn't being renewed. Two employees of the sheriff's office were called to testify in December in a court case involving Correct Solutions Group and that company's decision to stop using Smart Communications as a subcontractor.

The sheriff's office contracts directly with Correct Solutions Group.

"No funds have ever been sent to the Washington County Sheriff's Office for Smart Communications Holding," according to a statement from the sheriff's office. "The money went directly to them from citizens and they are responsible for the refunds."

The sheriff's office said inmates had email service. TechFriends, a subcontractor for Summit Food Service, which provides commissary services at the jail, had an email system available to inmates and would provide the full range of electronic communication services going forward.

To make up for the interruption, Tech Friends and Summit Foods are offering free unlimited meals for inmates until Monday.

Jay Cantrell said the inmates hadn't lodged any complaints about the Smart Communications system shutdown.

"It's been down about as much as it's been up," Cantrell said. "Nobody made a fuss about it so I guess they just figured it was down again."

Clint Schnekloth, lead pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, said he used the electronic communications system with mixed results. He said the sound and video quality were poor and often interrupted and the cameras used on the inmate side often lost focus.

Schnekloth said he would prefer the sheriff's office take over the process and stop charging inmates, their families and others to communicate.

"The problem is they're still outsourcing it to a for-profit industry," Schnekloth said. "There's still going to be a cost to inmates or families for visitation. It's financially extractive. I think it's really inhumane to be separating people who are pretrial detainees from their families and congregations."

