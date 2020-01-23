Democrats air case against Trump

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, speaking to reporters Wednesday during a break in impeachment proceedings, said the trial “begins with a cloud hanging over it, a cloud of unfairness” because of limitations set by GOP senators. (The New York Times/Doug Mills)

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats on Wednesday began marathon arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, appealing to Republican senators to join them in trying to oust Trump from office.

Trump's lawyers sat by, waiting their turn, as the president blasted the proceedings from afar, jokingly threatening to face off with the Democrats by arriving to "sit right in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces."

Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, began his remarks by outlining what the Democrats contend was the president's "corrupt scheme" to abuse his presidential power and then obstruct Congress' investigation. He then called on senators not to be "cynical" about politics, but to draw on the intent of the nation's Founding Fathers who provided the remedy of impeachment.

"Over the coming days, we will present to you -- and to the American people -- the extensive evidence collected during the House's impeachment inquiry into the president's abuse of power," Schiff said in front of the Senate. "You will hear their testimony at the same time as the American people. That is, if you will allow it."

Quoting a Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton, Schiff described "a man unprincipled in private life, desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents, having the advantage of military habits, despotic in his ordinary demeanor, known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty."

To protect from that kind of leader, Schiff said, the founders created impeachment as a safeguard.

"This solemn action, for only the third time in history, [is] because Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, has acted precisely as Hamilton and his contemporaries feared," Schiff said.

Under rules for the trial adopted by the Senate early Wednesday at the end of a marathon session, both the House impeachment managers and Trump's lawyers will have 24 hours to present their cases, spread over three days.

Senate Chaplain Barry Black kicked off Wednesday's Senate trial proceedings with prayer.

"Help them remember that patriots reside on both sides of the aisle, that words have consequences, and that how something is said can be as important as what is said," Black said. "Give them a civility built upon integrity that brings consistency in their beliefs and actions."

Afterward, those in the chamber rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

House Democrats are prosecuting the charges against Trump, trying to win over not just senators sitting silently in the chamber but also an American public deeply divided over the president and his impeachment in an election year.

Chief Justice John Roberts gaveled open Wednesday's session as senators settled in for the long days ahead.

Opening the first day of House arguments, Schiff, D-Calif., said he wanted to begin by thanking Roberts for "a very long day" and by thanking the senators for their patience. Early Wednesday, Roberts had admonished House prosecutors and Trump's defense team for using language that was "not conducive to civil discourse."

Roberts' comments came around 1 a.m. Wednesday after another impeachment manager, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, accused the White House lawyers of lying. Nadler, the House Judiciary Committee chairman, also told senators that voting to deny certain witnesses in the trial, as many GOP senators had, was a "treacherous vote" and a vote against the United States. Trump's defense team responded that Nadler, D-N.Y., should be embarrassed and should apologize to the president and the American people.

"I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and the president's counsel, in equal terms, to remember that they are addressing the world's greatest deliberative body," Roberts said. He asked them to "avoid speaking in a manner and using language that is not conducive to civil discourse."

The heated rhetoric from some Democrats on Tuesday risked turning away a small number of influential GOP senators in the center of the procedural fight over witnesses and documents.

"Well, I took it as very offensive," Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said of Nadler's performance. "As one who is listening attentively and working hard to get to a fair process, I was offended."

Most senators sat at their desks throughout Wednesday's proceedings, as the rules stipulate, though some stretched their legs, standing behind the desks or against the back wall of the chamber, passing the time. Visitors watched from the galleries, with one briefly interrupting in protest.

After a dinner break, Schiff returned to the well of the Senate to detail the administration's hold on military aid to Ukraine. He played several clips of testimony from Ambassador William Taylor, who said the assistance was held back as Trump pushed the country to announce investigations of Democrats.

The Democrats wrapped up the first day of their presentation Wednesday evening.

The trial marks just the third time the Senate has weighed whether an American president should be removed from office. Democrats argue that Trump abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, while withholding crucial military aid, and also obstructed Congress by refusing to turn over documents or allow officials to testify in the House probe.

Republicans have defended Trump's actions and cast the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

Several GOP senators said Wednesday that they'd seen no evidence to support the allegations against Trump. Democrats, meanwhile, described the evidence against the president as overwhelming but said senators have a duty to gather more.

Wrangling over rules for the trial stretched past midnight Tuesday, with Republicans shooting down one by one the Democratic efforts to get Trump aides -- including former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney -- to testify.

One idea to pair one of Trump's preferred witnesses -- Biden's son, Hunter -- with Bolton or another that Democrats want was swiftly rejected.

"I think that's off the table," Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said when asked whether he would agree to the trade. "First of all, the Republicans have the right to bring in any witness they want. They haven't wanted to. And that trade is not on the table."

TRUMP RESPONDS

Trump, who was in Davos, Switzerland, attending a global economic forum, praised his legal team during a news conference. The president also suggested he would be open to his advisers testifying, though that seems unlikely, as he said there were "national security" concerns that would stand in the way.

"I watched the lies from Adam Schiff. He'll stand, he'll look at a microphone, and he'll talk like he's so aggrieved," Trump said, referring to the House Intelligence Committee chairman.

On Schiff and Nadler, the president added: "These two guys -- these are major sleazebags. They're very dishonest people. Very, very dishonest people."

Democrats seized on another portion of Trump's news conference, when he praised his legal team and added: "Honestly, we have all the material. They don't have the material."

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., one of the House impeachment managers, said that comment provided more evidence of obstruction of Congress. But Jay Sekulow, one of Trump's lawyers, responded by defending the president's executive privilege rights.

"This isn't nonsense," Sekulow said. "This is really what the Constitution is about."

After the House prosecutors present their case, the president's lawyers will follow with another 24 hours over three days. They are expected to take only Sunday off.

"There's a lot of things I'd like to rebut," Sekulow said at the Capitol, "and we will rebut."

Then there will be 16 hours for senators -- who must sit quietly at their desks, with no speeches or cellphones, to ask written questions -- and another four hours for deliberations.

The impeachment trial is set against the backdrop of the 2020 election. All four senators who are Democratic presidential candidates are off the campaign trail, seated as jurors.

Campaigning at stops in Iowa, Biden rejected the idea of having his son testify or of appearing himself. "I want no part of that," he said.

"People ask the question, isn't the president going to be stronger and harder to beat if he survives this? Yes, probably. But Congress has no choice," he said, adding that senators must cast their votes and "live with that in history."

Some Republicans expressed disdain for it all.

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa spoke sarcastically about how excited she was to hear the "overwhelming evidence" the House Democrats promised against Trump. "And once we've heard that overwhelming evidence," she added, raising her voice mockingly, "I don't know that we'll need to see additional witnesses. But let's hear about that overwhelming evidence."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a leading ally of Trump, told The Washington Post in an interview Wednesday that 45 Republicans are ready to dismiss the charges against the president. He said he would keep pushing to rally a majority of GOP senators to end the impeachment trial.

"There are 45, with about five to eight wanting to hear a little more," Paul said. "I still would like to dismiss it, but there aren't the votes to do it just yet."

The trial began with a setback on Tuesday for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who backed off his plans to limit each side's arguments to two days, as the White House had preferred.

But the GOP leader has been skilled at keeping even the most wayward Republicans, those with some concerns about Trump, united in batting back Democratic requests for witnesses and testimony. They ultimately approved a rules package that pushes off a final decision on whether to seek additional testimony until late in the trial.

Schumer bemoaned the remaining limitations, saying Wednesday that the impeachment trial "begins with a cloud hanging over it, a cloud of unfairness."

Republicans are eager for a swift trial. Yet Trump's legal team passed on an opportunity to file a motion to dismiss the case on Wednesday, an acknowledgement that there were not enough Republican votes to support it.

The White House legal team, in its court filings and presentations, has not disputed Trump's actions. But the lawyers insist the president did nothing wrong.

STATE OF THE UNION

Meanwhile, Trump said he wants to deliver the State of the Union address as scheduled even if his impeachment trial is ongoing.

Trump told reporters in Davos that delivering the annual address on Feb. 4 is "very important to what I am doing" in setting his administration's agenda.

There has been speculation that the White House would push for a postponement so the speech was not overshadowed by the Senate trial. The trial may not conclude by the speech date.

The date for the speech was set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Trump accepted the invitation. Last year, it was delayed due to a shutdown of the federal government.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Eric Tucker, Zeke Miller, Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly, Padmananda Rama and Bill Barrow of The Associated Press; and by John Wagner, Felicia Sonmez, Colby Itkowitz, Mike DeBonis, Karoun Demirjian, Rachael Bade, Emily Guskin and Matt Viser of The Washington Post.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., accompanied by the impeachment managers House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. speaks to reporters, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Sen. Rand Paul said Wednesday that 45 GOP senators are ready to dismiss the charges, “with about five to eight wanting to hear a little more.” (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

Jay Sekulow, one of President Donald Trump’s lawyers, defended the president’s executive privilege rights. “This isn’t nonsense,” he said. “This is really what the Constitution is about.” Sekulow vowed to rebut “a lot of things” in the Democrats’ case. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

