ESPN 4-star QB ready to check out Arkansas

Arkansas is expected to host one of the top pocket-passing quarterbacks in the nation for an official visit this weekend.

CJ Dixon, 6-6, 215, 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, is an ESPN 4-star recruit, the No. 13 pocket passer and the No. 194 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

He is looking forward to making his way to Fayetteville.

“I’m looking for the atmosphere and how the team interacts with each other and the atmosphere of the school,” Dixon said.

Dixon completed 169 of 315 passes for 2,434 yards, 21 touchdowns and 8 interceptions for the 10-3 Rams as a senior. He has limited knowledge of Arkansas, but sees himself being a fit for the Razorbacks offense.

“I’m really not too familiar with Arkansas,” he said. “I know their coaching style will fit my playing style.”

Coach Sam Pittman and running backs coach Jimmy Smith have been in contact with Dixon.

“They're saying (I am) a great fit because of my playing style, and they like my personality,” said Dixon, who reports Georgia and Iowa State also being in the mix. “They're the type of coaches I like to be around.”

Dixon’s mother and brother plan to join him in Fayetteville. He is hoping to have a future in cyber security one day.

“It’s just something that’s interested me since I was a kid,” he said.

Making plays when his team needs it is what Dixon said he does best.

“I can lift my team when I know my team is looking at me,” he said. “I think wherever I go I can make the team better.”

The Razorbacks are also expecting to host ESPN 4-star quarterback Malik Hornsby this weekend.