Forecast gives NW Arkansas chance of snow

Jeremy Morgan runs Wednesday along a county road in the Rocky Branch area near Beaver Lake. Light snow at dawn transitioned to rain later in the day. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

There's a 50% chance of light snow in Northwest Arkansas tonight, forecasters say.

That could make for a dangerous commute to work Friday morning, said Willie Gilmore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in North Little Rock.

But with high temperatures forecast near 40 degrees Friday in Northwest Arkansas, any snow that accumulates on roads won't be around for long, he said.

Ray Sondag, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in Tulsa, echoed that.

"You may see up to a half-inch of snow with that," he said. "It's something to keep an eye on."

While the chance for snow tonight is 50% in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville, it's only 20% in Harrison, which is 75 miles to the east.

The low temperature is forecast to be about 30 degrees tonight in each of those cities.

Only rain is forecast for tonight in Fort Smith, 60 miles south of Fayetteville, where the low temperature is expected to be about 38 degrees.

With temperatures remaining above freezing in Little Rock, the capital city won't have any snow this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Northeast Arkansas also will get only rain tonight, as temperatures in Jonesboro are expected to bottom out at 35 degrees.

If it snows tonight in Northwest Arkansas, it will be the second wave of light snow for that part of the state this week. Snow fell early Wednesday, prompting the closure of at least 37 schools in 14 counties, stretching as far south as Pike County and as far east as Perry County.

But with high temperatures in the mid-30s, most of it melted by midday Wednesday, Sondag said.

Fort Smith officially reported a half-inch of snow and sleet accumulation Wednesday. A resident of Van Buren reported 1.5 inches of accumulation, Sondag said.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 49 were blocked for two hours Wednesday morning after a crash in Washington County trapped a person in a vehicle between two trucks, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened in snowy conditions near West Fork about 7:15 a.m., the Transportation Department said in a report. At least one person was injured.

Some of the colder valleys in Northwest Arkansas could have a dusting of snow or freezing rain this morning, Sondag said.

"By sunrise, it will have moved almost completely out of the area with a few isolated areas left," Gilmore said.

An area of low pressure over the Plains and Midwest has been moving eastward, spreading light snow, according to The Washington Post.

The weather system looks set to generate a more typical winter storm by the time it reaches New England this weekend. Several inches of snow, perhaps more in some areas, are forecast, with a milder rainstorm anticipated near the coast from Washington to Boston on Friday night and into Saturday and possibly part of Sunday.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Snyder of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 01/23/2020