Getaway in truck-theft case turns rocky; 2 suspects jailed

HOT SPRINGS -- As getaways go, the one two truck-theft suspects executed early Saturday fell a bit short of being successful.

The two Hot Springs men were arrested after getting a truck they were in high-centered in a ditch just outside the gates of the dealership where the vehicle reportedly was stolen.

William Travis Reeder, 21, and Tyevian Kedareugene Linwood, 25, who both list the same Rector Street address, were taken into custody shortly before 2 a.m. beside Lloyd's Used Auto Sales, 1814 Albert Pike. Each was charged with theft of property over $5,000.

They were each being held in lieu of $6,000 bonds in the Garland County jail.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Hot Springs police officer Richard Davis responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Lloyd's. Upon arrival he found Reeder and Linwood standing in the middle of the street next to a white Chevrolet Silverado that was high-centered in a rock ditch beside the dealership's west entrance.

A witness who had called police about the situation was standing nearby and told Davis that he had seen the two men inside the truck attempting to move it. He said the truck was already stuck on the rocks at that point. He reported that Reeder was driving and Linwood was in the passenger seat. The keys were found in Linwood's pocket, the affidavit said.

The owner of the dealership arrived and officers reviewed video footage reported to show Linwood arriving at the dealership on foot around midnight. He was seen minutes later driving the truck off the lot through the west gate. He could be seen getting it high-centered on the rocks, causing an estimated $1,500 in damage to the truck and landscaping, the affidavit said.

Linwood left at that point but returned shortly before 2 a.m. with Reeder, the affidavit said.

The affidavit notes that Linwood also had warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay. No criminal history was found for Reeder.

Metro on 01/23/2020