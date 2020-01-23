Horne helps Tulsa blow out Memphis

Auburn forward Isaac Okoro (23) scores two over South Carolina forward/center Wildens Leveque (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

TULSA -- Things started out poorly for Memphis and just snowballed from there.

Jeriah Horne scored 21 points to help lead Tulsa to a surprisingly dominant 80-40 victory over No. 20 Memphis on Wednesday night.

The 40-point margin of victory is the largest-ever for Tulsa against a ranked opponent.

Martins Igbanu had 11 points and six rebounds, and Brandon Rachal, the reigning American Athletic Conference's Player of the Week, also had 11 points for Tulsa (13-6, 5-1). The Golden Hurricane has now won four consecutive games following a stretch where they went 1-3.

"We were making shots, we had good looks and we shared the ball," Tulsa Coach Frank Haith said. "Jeriah was outstanding. Brandon didn't have one of his great nights but I thought he was really good. And I think Martins is coming around. That helps us when we have an inside presence and it opens up a lot of things for other guys when he's a factor in the paint area."

Freshman Precious Achiuwa scored 10 points for Memphis (14-4, 3-2), which shot a season-low 28.8% from the floor. Achiuwa had eight points in the first seven-plus minutes, but wasn't much of a factor after that, although he did have a team-high six rebounds.

"We knew that they were going to play matchup zone," Tigers Coach Penny Hardaway said. "When it didn't go well with what we were trying to do, guys didn't get tougher on the defensive end and that's what you have to do until you figure it out. We never figured it out offensively and we gave in on the defensive end."

Memphis entered leading the nation in field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to an average of 35% shooting. But the Golden Hurricane shot 50 percent (27 of 54).

That marked a season-high for both Tulsa and for Memphis to have allowed.

"We let our offense dictate the defense and didn't play any defense today," Hardaway said. "We gave up 80 points. That's pretty embarrassing. I saw the energy way down, I'm not sure why."

NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 68,

GEORGIA TECH 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Malik Williams had 13 points and grabbed two late rebounds leading to three free throws in the final 23 seconds, helping No. 6 Louisville hold off Georgia Tech.

Steven Enoch also had 13 points while Jordan Nwora and David Johnson each scored 10 for Louisville (16-3, 7-1 ACC), which won its fifth in a row.

Michael Devoe had 21 points and Alvarado scored 13 for the Yellow Jackets (8-11, 3-6), who lost their third in a row and fourth of five.

NO. 7 DAYTON 86,

ST. BONAVENTURE 60

DAYTON, Ohio -- Jalen Crutcher matched his career high with 23 points and Dayton -- playing with its highest ranking in 52 years -- pulled away from St. Bonaventure.

Crutcher's three-pointer started a 22-5 run that closed the first half and put Dayton (17-2, 6-0 Atlantic 10) up 47-29.

Obi Toppin had 18 points and nine rebounds. Jaren English led the Bonnies (12-7, 4-2) with 17 points.

NO. 10 SETON HALL 73,

PROVIDENCE 64

NEWARK, N.J. -- Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points to make up for a sub-par game by Myles Powell and Seton Hall outlasted Providence for its ninth consecutive victory.

Jared Rhoden added 15 points and eight rebounds to help the Pirates improve to 15-4 and 7-0 in the Big East, their best start in the league. Powell, who was averaging 22.4 points, finished with 14.

Alpha Diallo had 13 points and eight rebounds for Providence (11-9, 4-3). Nate Watson added 10 points.

NO. 19 IOWA 85,

NO. 24 RUTGERS 80

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Luka Garza had 28 points and 13 rebounds as Iowa held on to beat Rutgers.

Connor McCaffery hit four free throws in the final 16 seconds, his only points of the game, to close out the victory for the Hawkeyes (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten).

Wieskamp had 18 points, Joe Toussaint scored 14 and Ryan Kriener had 11 for the Hawkeyes.

Ron Harper Jr. had a career-high 29 points for Rutgers (14-5, 5-3).

SEC

NO. 16 AUBURN 80,

SOUTH CAROLINA 67

AUBURN, Ala. -- Devan Cambridge scored 26 points, J'Von McCormick added 13 and No. 16 Auburn beat South Carolina to stop a two-game skid.

Auburn (16-2, 4-2) had to lean on its role players after the starters went a combined 1 of 10 from the floor out of the gate.

Auburn shot 46%, including 14 of 27 in the second half, and outscored South Carolina 38-16 in bench points. The Tigers also shot 86% from the free-throw line, finishing 18 of 21. Samir Doughty added 11.

South Carolina (10-8, 2-3) played without starting forward Keyshawn Bryant, who was out with a head injury.

Jermaine Cousinard led the Gamecocks with 16 points and Justin Minaya added 10.

ALABAMA 77,

VANDERBILT 62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- John Petty Jr. scored 23 points, including five three-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Alabama to a victory at Vanderbilt.

Kira Lewis Jr. had 16 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists for the Crimson Tide.

Jaden Shackelford scored 15 points and Herbert Jones had 10. The Crimson Tide (11-7, 4-2) improved to 2-4 on the road with its ninth victory in 12 games.

Vanderbilt (8-10, 0-5) suffered its 23rd consecutive SEC loss, the second-longest skid in conference history. Sewanee holds the record with 24 consecutive SEC losses from 1938-40. The Commodores' skid started under former Coach Bruce Drew, who went 0-18 in the SEC last season. Vanderbilt's last SEC victory was in March 2018.

Vanderbilt freshman Dylan Disu set a career high with 21 points and Saben Lee had 19 points, including a 11 of 12 showing from the foul line.

Scotty Pippen Jr., who scored 10 points, hit a three-pointer from the left wing with 5:34 left in the first half, ending a streak of 37 consecutive misses from beyond the arc for Vanderbilt. That brought a cheer from the crowd. The Commodores' streak of 1,080 consecutive games with at least one three-pointer ended in Saturday's loss to Tennessee.

Sports on 01/23/2020