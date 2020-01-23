• Forecasters at the National Weather Service's Miami office tweeted a warning to Floridians not to be surprised if they see iguanas, which are stunned by the cold, falling from the trees at night as temperatures in the Sunshine State dropped into the 30s and 40s.

• Katerina Sakellaropoulou, 63, a high court judge in Greece, has been elected as the nation's first female president, receiving a 261-33 majority in a parliamentary vote after she was nominated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

• Tyler Hardy of Philadelphia, Miss., said that he "thought somebody had shot me or hit me with an ax" after he was bitten in the head by a copperhead snake that was coiled on a tree limb as Hardy was jumping across a flooded ditch while he and a friend were hunting.

• Tia Jackson, 22, of Westland, Mich., said she was groped as she was sleeping on a Spirit Airlines flight from Atlanta to Detroit and that the airline staff asked her to move to another seat after she reported the assault, rather than moving the man.

• Elizabeth O'Neil, 36, a Mississippi bookkeeper accused of embezzling $303,000 from her employer, J.O. Collins Contractor Inc., said she stole the money over a five-year period because she had a shopping compulsion, according to court testimony from her attorney.

• Muhammadu Buhari, president of Nigeria, condemned the slaying of Christian pastor Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram militants after he was abducted earlier this month when they attacked the Michika government area, with Buhari calling the killing "cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative."

• Christian Fredrick, 17, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after the resource officer of a high school in suburban St. Louis found him in possession of a loaded pistol, school district spokeswoman Sharifah Sims-Williams said.

• Wesley Bishop, a former Louisiana state senator, pleaded guilty to a charge that he falsely claimed people as tenants to avoid repaying a federal loan to restore apartments through a Hurricane Katrina recovery program.

• Brian Sanders of Laurel, Miss., intended to maim or kill his ex-girlfriend with an explosive device he built after watching internet videos about bomb-making, according to a criminal complaint filed by a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

