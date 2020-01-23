Indian-adoptions law again debated

NEW ORLEANS — Federal appellate judges closely questioned attorneys for the government and Indian tribes Wednesday over whether a law meant to preserve American Indian families and culture unconstitutionally intrudes into state adoption issues.

It was the second time in a year that the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was considering the future of the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act. A three-judge panel of the appellate court upheld the act in August in a 2-1 ruling.

Opponents of the law — including non-native families who have tried to adopt American Indian children — sought and got a full court rehearing.

Aside from strictly legal issues, the case sparks strong emotions. Matthew McGill, representing families challenging the law, told the court that one set of would-be adoptive parents had a child “pried out of their arms because she was not an Indian.”

The legal arguments focused on questions of race, tribal sovereignty and constitutional limits on the federal government.

U.S. Interior Department Attorney Eric Grant said Congress passed the law after finding that adoption standards at the state level were resulting in the breakup of American Indian families. Paul Spruhan, arguing for the Navajo Nation, said the act “fulfills the federal government’s treaty obligations with tribal nations.”