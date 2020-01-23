Jackson flips commitment from Maryland to Arkansas

— Four-star running back Ebony Jackson has changed his verbal commitment from Maryland to Arkansas.

Jackson (6-1, 210 pounds) of Marietta (Ga.) Cherokee was committed to Tennessee before pledging to the Terrapins last summer.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his staff won him over during his official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

"The coaches truly do care,” Jackson said. “Like they said, when you commit to Arkansas, you're committing to the state of Arkansas and not just the school. That's cool to me."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Jackson a 4-star prospect.

“He shows good contact balance and bounce off defenders with good strength, leg drive, and determination,” Lemming said. “Ebony is more of a one-cut back with excellent quickness, visit ion and patience. He shows the tent and ruing skills to become a future star on the next level.”

He missed the majority of his senior year after suffering an ACL injury in the first game of the season. He said his knee is doing well.

Jackson has recorded 10.57 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.41 in the 200 meters. Freshman receiver Mike Woods hosted Jackson.

His trip to Fayetteville is likely his last.

"I'm probably not going to take any more,” Jackson said.

He's the fifth official visitor from this past weekend to announce to the Hogs.