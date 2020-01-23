Lawsuit seeks release of evidence, new testing in case involving executed Arkansas inmate

At left, Ledell Lee is shown in a 2017 file photo. At right, a screenshot of a lawsuit filed Thursday seeking the release of evidence held by the Jacksonville Police Department.

The sister of an Arkansas inmate executed in 2017 filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking the release of evidence held by the Jacksonville Police Department, which her attorneys argue could prove her brother’s innocence.

Ledell Lee, who was put to death for the 1993 murder of Debra Reese, proclaimed his innocence throughout his decades-long appeals and continued to do so the day of his execution. Prosecutors have been similarly steadfast in their belief in Lee’s guilt, pointing to multiple eyewitnesses who reported seeing Lee near Reese’s house on the morning of the murder.

In a complaint filed with the Pulaski County Circuit Court on Thursday, Innocence Project attorneys argued that DNA evidence and fingerprints collected at the Reese home should be turned over for testing.

“We simply want to know the truth,” said Patricia Young, Lee’s sister who is a plaintiff in the lawsuit seeking to turn over evidence.

“When Ledell Lee was alive, he wanted DNA tests to prove his innocence,” Young said at a news conference announcing the suit. “Now that he’s been executed, there’s no reason we should have to live the rest of our lives without knowing for certain who committed this crime.”

Jacksonville City Attorney Stephanie Friedman said in response to the lawsuit that Arkansas' public records laws do not apply to the kinds of evidence that Lee's family is seeking through the Freedom of Information Act.

"Lee’s DNA physical evidence is not a public record and is not open to public inspection," Friedman said in an email to the Jacksonville mayor and city council members. "Additionally, should the City release this evidence, there is the possibility that the evidence would be destroyed, further violating evidence retention laws."

Nina Morrison, an attorney with the Innocence Project, said that Lee’s case is one of two that her organization has taken on involving inmates who have already been executed.

The lawsuit seeks to have evidence including fingernail scrapings from Reese’s body and a hair found at the scene turned over to be tested for the first time for DNA.

Lee’s execution in April 2017 marked the return of lethal injections in Arkansas after a decade-long hiatus.

He was one of four inmates executed that month, as part of a two-week execution schedule set by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. No executions have been carried out by the state since.

