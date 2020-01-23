Little Rock woman dies of injuries from wreck in Pulaski County

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A Little Rock woman died over the weekend, according to the Pulaski County coroner, succumbing to injuries received during a wreck a couple weeks earlier.
Daryla Gillam, 51, was driving a BMW west around 2:50 p.m. Jan. 2 on Denny Road west of Waldenwood Road, according to a state police preliminary crash report, when her vehicle veered off the road.
The BMW went off the south side of the roadway, according to the report, and struck a tree.
Gillam was taken to Baptist Medical Center, and Pulaski County coroner Gerone Hobbs said she died Jan. 18.
It was raining at the time of the wreck, according to the report.
At least 26 people have died so far this year in crashes on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary numbers.
