High School Basketball Roundup

Shiloh Christian, Siloam Springs, Prairie Grove and Huntsville are among the high school basketball teams who have added wins to their records this week.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Charleston 51, Elkins 50

Brandon Scott hit a 3-pointer as time expired as Charleston edged Elkins and remained unbeaten in 3A-1 West Conference play.

The Tigers (9-5, 6-0) had to go the length of the court in 3.5 seconds for the win. Scott took the ball and raced into the frontcourt before he pulled up and hit his shot from the top of the key.

Scott finished with 16 to lead Charleston, followed by Brayden Ross with 14 and Jordan Fenner with 10.

Waldron 68, Greenland 52

Payton Brown scored 23 points to lead Waldron past Greenland.

T Villarreal added 12 points and Braden Williams 10 for Waldron (17-4, 6-1), which led 20-11 after one quarter and 43-25 at halftime. Carter Gobel scored 20 points to lead Greenland (10-7, 4-3).

Valley Springs 85, Bergman 54

Isaac Ragland had 21 points to lead four Valley Springs players in double figures as the Tigers took control of the 3A-1 East Conference race with a rout of Bergman.

The win gives Valley Springs (23-2, 8-0) the sweep of Bergman (24-5, 6-2) in the league standings and a two-game lead in the standings with just four conference games remaining.

The Tigers led 22-11 after one quarter, but Bergman pulled within 41-31 at halftime. Valley Springs then went on a 24-10 run in the third quarter and extended its lead to a 65-41 margin.

Briley Saunier was next for Valley Springs with 19 points, followed by Trell Trammell with 14 and Teagan James with 11. Elijah Royce led Bergman with 22 points and 8 rebounds.

Subiaco Academy 57, Clarksville 56

The Trojans outscored the Panthers 21-7 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.

Braden Payne led Clarksville with 18 points, while Garrett Waddill chipped in 16. Owen Ashlock added 10 for the Panthers, who led 49-36 after three quarters.

Huntsville 62, Gentry 41

Hunter Davidson had 24 points to lead three Huntsville players in double figures as the Eagles down Gentry in 4A-1 Conference action.

Kent Mayes added 12 and Slayter Watkins 11 for Huntsville (13-6, 4-1), which jumped out to a 20-7 lead in the first quarter and extended that to 33-21 at halftime.

Casey Bates led Gentry (13-7, 0-6) with 20 points, followed by Blake Wilkinson with 10.

Prairie Grove 67, Harrison 59

Prairie Grove overcame a 19-8 first-quarter deficit to knock off Harrison in 4A-1 Conference action in Goblin Arena.

The Tigers (8-10, 3-3) pulled within 32-28 at halftime, then outscored the Goblins (10-12, 3-3) 19-11 in the third quarter to take a 47-43 lead.

Jake Webb had 17 points to lead four Prairie Grove players in double figures, followed by Alex Edmiston with 12, Sloan Smith with 11 and Noah Ceniceros with 10. Ethan Edwards had 23 for Harrison while Ben Elliott added 17.

Deer 66, Alpena 50

Landen Rhodes had 21 points as Deer put four players in double figures and went on to defeat Alpena in 1A-1 Conference action at Deer.

Deer (15-8, 3-4) led 25-18 at halftime, then outscored Alpena 20-12 in the third quarter and stretched its lead to a 45-30 margin.

Dale Dotson added 16 for the Antlers, followed by Keegan Middleton with 15 and Avery Young with 13. Nicholas Stone had five 3-pointers and led Alpena with 15 points while Peyton Johnson added 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and Kolbe Hicks chipped in 12.

Shiloh Christian 49, Gravette 48

Seth Rosenfeld scored 21 points to help the Saints claim a one-point win Tuesday in the 4A-1 Conference.

Stewart Bivens added 11 points and Truitt Tollett had 9 for Shiloh Christian (10-8, 3-2).

Tristan Batie led Gravette with 11 points and Kaden Furlow had 9.

Hector 70, Magazine 39

Isaac Stanek scored 25 points and Caleb Proffitt finished with 17 for the Wildcats (6-8, 4-2).

Cameron Raggio led Magazine (3-11, 1-6) with 14 points and Brady Watson added 13.

Siloam Springs 65, Greenwood 34

The Panthers earned their second conference win Tuesday with a mercy-rule victory over Greenwood at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena.

Josh Stewart scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter as the Panthers shot out to a 15-7 lead. Siloam Springs outscored Greenwood 22-3 in the second quarter to take a 37-10 lead at halftime.

Greenwood (3-14, 0-4) cut the deficit to 52-27 going into the fourth quarter.

Landon Ward added nine points for Siloam Springs (11-4, 2-2), while Drew Vachon had eight and Evan Sauer seven.

Jayce Garnes led Greenwood with 10, while Caleb Ligon scored six.

Subiaco Academy 57, Clarksville 56

The Trojans earned a hard-fought win in the 4A-4 Conference Tuesday night.

Matthew Kremers led the way for Subiaco (7-11, 3-4) with 21 points.

Garrett Waddill and Braden Payne scored 16 points each for Clarksville (7-12, 3-4).

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Harrison 78, Prairie Grove 42

Marion Groberg scored 15 of her 22 points in the second quarter as Harrison extended its winning streak to 19 games with a 4A-1 Conference victory over Prairie Grove.

Caroline Cecil added 11 points for the Lady Goblins (19-1, 5-0), who hit eight 3-pointers and had 13 different players score. Harrison led 17-11 after one quarter, then Groberg led a 22-9 charge and extended the lead to a 39-20 halftime margin.

Trinity Dobbs led Prairie Grove (8-10, 2-4) with 13 points.

Gravette 69, Shiloh Christian 40

Gravette erupted for 26 points in the second quarter and pulled away Shiloh Christian for a 4A-1 Conference win.

The outburst allowed Lady Lions (12-7, 4-2) to turn a five-point lead into a 37-19 halftime cushion, then Gravette stretched its lead to a 54-29 margin after three quarters.

Shylee Morrison had 17 points to lead the Lady Lions, while Kaylan Chilton added 13. Ryli Russ had 14 points for Shiloh Christian (8-13, 0-5).

Greenwood 71, Siloam Springs 31

Greenwood enjoyed a balanced scoring night in a mercy-rule victory over the Lady Panthers on Tuesday at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1) led 49-14 at halftime.

Harley Terry led Greenwood with 10 points, while Maggie Rozell and Ally Sockey each had nine and Kinley Fisher and Jaelin Glass each scored eight.

Jael Harried led SIloam Springs (6-10, 0-4) with seven points, while Sydney Moorman had six.

Huntsville 41, Gentry 28

Huntsville outscored Gentry 23-10 in the second half and picked up the 4A-1 Conference victory.

Josie Sisk had 14 points to lead the Lady Eagles (5-15, 2-3), who snapped an 18-18 halftime tie by scoring the Lady Pioneers 16-8 in the third quarter for a 34-26 lead.

Tanna Wilson added 12 points and Addisyn Routh 10 for Huntsville. Emily Toland led Gentry (14-5, 1-5) with eight points.

Charleston 50, Elkins 44

The Lady Tigers stayed atop the 3A-1 West Conference standings with a close win at home against Elkins.

Payton Rucker scored 26 points for Charleston (16-2, 7-0) and Baylee King added 8.

Magazine 64, Hector 41

Sophomore Kylie Robinson scored 43 points to lead the Lady Rattlers to a big win Tuesday night.

Robinson knocked down seven 3-pointers for Magazine (10-6, 4-2).

Avery Sweeny led Hector with 14 points.

