Today at 2:16 a.m.

LPGA Tour Statistics

Through Sunday

Scoring 1 (tie), Nasa Hataoka, Gaby Lopez and Inbee Park, 67.750. 4 (tie), Brooke M. Henderson and Mi Jung Hur, 68.000.

Driving Distance

1, Lexi Thompson, 273.625. 2, Nelly Korda, 269.500. 3, Jessica Korda, 264.875. 4, Cydney Clanton, 258.875. 5, Sei Young Kim, 257.125.

Greens in Regulation 1, Sei Young Kim, 81.90%. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 80.60%. 3, Lexi Thompson, 79.20%. 4 (tie), Nasa Hataoka, Nelly Korda and Gaby Lopez, 77.80%.

Putts per GIR 1, Mi Jung Hur, 1.673. 2, Brittany Lincicome, 1.720. 3, Amy Yang, 1.723. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 1.724. 5, Angela Stanford, 1.731.

Sports on 01/23/2020

Print Headline: LPGA Tour statistics

