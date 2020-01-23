Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police find man, 21, dead in vehicle

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:01 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock police officers stand on Peyton Street as they investigate a homicide Wednesday on the 4400 block of West 12th Street. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

A 21-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon after a reported shooting at a different location.

Little Rock police Lt. Michael Ford said authorities believe the vehicle was involved in a shooting around 3:15 p.m. near the O'Reilly Auto Parts at 5322 Asher Ave.

The man was found dead a short time later inside a vehicle behind Pic-Pac Liquor on West 12th Street.

No one else was in the vehicle when the man was found, Ford said. He declined to describe the type of vehicle or where in it the man was found.

A person of interest in the case surrendered to police at the 12th Street station shortly after the shooting and is being interviewed.

He said the circumstances of the shooting, including whether the gunshots came from a building or another vehicle, are not yet known.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2020homicides]

Metro on 01/23/2020

Print Headline: Little Rock police find man, 21, dead in vehicle

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT