Little Rock police find man, 21, dead in vehicle

Little Rock police officers stand on Peyton Street as they investigate a homicide Wednesday on the 4400 block of West 12th Street. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

A 21-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon after a reported shooting at a different location.

Little Rock police Lt. Michael Ford said authorities believe the vehicle was involved in a shooting around 3:15 p.m. near the O'Reilly Auto Parts at 5322 Asher Ave.

The man was found dead a short time later inside a vehicle behind Pic-Pac Liquor on West 12th Street.

No one else was in the vehicle when the man was found, Ford said. He declined to describe the type of vehicle or where in it the man was found.

A person of interest in the case surrendered to police at the 12th Street station shortly after the shooting and is being interviewed.

He said the circumstances of the shooting, including whether the gunshots came from a building or another vehicle, are not yet known.

Metro on 01/23/2020