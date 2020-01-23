Man pleads innocent in drug case

FORT SMITH -- An Oklahoma man arrested earlier this month at the scene of a Fort Smith shooting pleaded innocent Wednesday to four charges in Sebastian County Circuit Court.

Zachary Gene Still, 26, of Bokoshe, Okla., appeared Wednesday before Judge Michael Fitzhugh, according to Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue. A public defender was appointed to represent Still, and a jury trial was scheduled for the week of May 18.

Still was originally arraigned Jan. 15 on simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony; maintaining a premises for drug activity, a Class C felony; and possession of more than 14 grams of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia-process or prepare, both Class D felonies.

At the time Still said he could hire his own attorney, and Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor ordered that the arraignment be continued. A $50,000 cash bail also was set.

Still was charged Jan. 14 in the death of Richard Todd Flanagan, according to Shue.

Police responded to a call at 10:15 p.m. Jan. 8 involving a shooting at a residence in the 3000 block of Bluff Avenue, where they found Flanagan with what appeared to be life-threatening wounds, according to a news release from Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell. Flanagan was transported to a hospital.

Police were advised that an unknown man had entered the residence at 3009 Bluff Ave. "demanding dope" and shooting a small handgun, according to probable-cause affidavit. The man was stabbed by another person inside the residence, according to the affidavit.

Still was at the scene when police arrived and consented to a search of his residence, according to the affidavit. Police found numerous items of drug paraphernalia and jars of marijuana, the affidavit said.

Numerous people at the residence told police during interviews that Still sold marijuana out of the house, the affidavit said. Police also found a locked safe that contained marijuana, wax and an unknown amount of money inside, according to the affidavit.

Class Y felonies are punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison, Shue said. Class C felonies are punishable by three to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, and Class D felonies can result in up to six years in prison and a fine of the same amount.

State Desk on 01/23/2020