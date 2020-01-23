Matt Bell selling Little Rock restaurant South on Main, taking executive chef job at Tennessee hotel

Chef Matt Bell and his wife, Amy, are selling their Little Rock restaurant, South on Main, and Matt Bell will become executive chef of Gray & Dudley, the restaurant in the 21c Museum Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.

The hotel on Thursday announced it had hired Bell, who opened South on Main in 2013 in partnership with Oxford American magazine, which owns the building at 1304 Main St. that had previously housed Juanita's Cantina.

A spokesman for the Louisville, Ky.-based hotel chain said the sale is pending, that Bell is not yet revealing the potential buyers and that the restaurant will continue to run without delays in operation under the new owners/management. An Oxford American news release said restaurant and venue operations would transition to new proprietors after the first week of February and should cause no disruption in the venue's concert schedule.

Bell, a native of Missoula, Mont., served for four years as the sous chef at Ashley's at the Capital Hotel in Little Rock. He holds a culinary arts degree from Le Cordon Bleu in Austin, Texas, and interned at North Little Rock's Ristorante Capeo.

The concept for South on Main has been a broad spectrum transit across the range of Southern cuisine, including fried chicken, fried okra and barbecue, but also what then-Oxford American publisher Warwick Sabin described as "staples of Southern cuisine that are less well known," including dishes from southwestern Virginia and the South Carolina Low Country.

Bell explained at the time that he was looking “to explore the Southern experience through food, take a trip through the South without ever leaving Little Rock."

Southern-style dishes on the current dinner menu include fried chicken livers, biscuits with sorghum butter and seasonal jam, crawfish chowder, chicken pot au feu, rabbit ragu, cabbage-wrapped duck breast and preparations of catfish and trout.

Bell told the Nashville Scene website he expects to be in place by the middle of February and called the move “a logical transition in my career to a bigger property and a bigger job in a bigger market.”