MLB Calendar

Feb. 4-6 Owners meetings, Orlando, Fla.

Feb. 4-21 Salary arbitration hearings, Phoenix.

Feb. 11 Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 16 Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 21 Mandatory reporting date.

March 26 Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 18-19 San Diego vs. Arizona at Mexico City.

April 28-30 New York Mets vs. Miami at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

June 10-12 Amateur draft, Omaha, Neb.

June 15 International amateur signing period closes.

July 2 International amateur signing period opens.

July 10 Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

July 14 All-Star Game at Los Angeles.

Sports on 01/23/2020