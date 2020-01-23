New trainer likes Oaklawn

In this Dec. 27, 2018 file photo exercise riders work some of the 682 thoroughbreds already in the stable area at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort preparing for the track's 2020 live meet, which begins Jan. 24. (The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen)

HOT SPRINGS -- The community around Oaklawn, and the community within it, reminds one trainer from upstate New York of home.

Jeremiah Englehart, 42, followed his mother and father into racehorse training as a teenager in the Finger Lakes region of New York, near Farmington and Finger Lakes Race Track. He followed a whim, a handful of recommendations and two races of Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort experience to 24 stalls in the Sunnys Halo barn for his first full season of racing in Arkansas.

"I reached out to some of my friends," Englehart said. "They all seemed to say it seemed like a good idea, though some wondered about the logistics of it. You know, Oaklawn's in Arkansas. You're in New York. How are you going to make it work? And, you know, you just make it work."

Englehart brings success that was established gradually since his first race as a trainer in 2003, a start that has flourished across New York at Aqueduct, Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course among other tracks in the mid-Atlantic region in recent seasons. Horses trained by Englehart earned a peak of just more than $7 million in 2018, which ranked 14th nationally, up from a previous career best of $4.3 million.

He ranked 19th last season with earnings of $6.2 million. Horses trained by Englehart won 23% of their 659 starts last season.

Bridget's Big Luvy finished eighth in the 2015 Arkansas Derby, won by American Pharoah, in Englehart's first experience at Oaklawn. Last season, Tiz He the One finished last of 14 for Englehart in the Razorback Handicap.

Those trips impressed the trainer.

"I just enjoyed the area, the racing," Englehart said. "I know [Oaklawn racing secretary] Pat Pope. He's the secretary at Belmont during the summer, and mainly I had some clients who were interested in trying Oaklawn out. We tried to pick out some horses that we thought would be useful, and we decided pretty much during the summer that we were going to have a presence here."

Ron Moquett, a veteran Oaklawn trainer, invited Englehart to join a group of horsemen for a high school basketball game Tuesday night.

"He's a good dude," Moquett said. "He will fit in well here. He's a good pickup for Oaklawn.

"There are all kinds of people, just like in any job or profession you got. There are good people that appreciate the job and are thankful and happy, and then there are people who aren't good with the lights on. I'm always happy when I get to compete against good people who are doing it for the right reasons."

Englehart has three horses scheduled to start Friday, which is opening day at Oaklawn, including Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells' Three Technique in the $150,000, 1-mile Smarty Jones Stakes, the first of the track's four races to offer Kentucky Derby qualifying points.

"You got nice 3-year-olds, you want to take them some place where you can get a little more consistent training than in New York," Englehart said. "We had a really nice year with the 2-year-olds last year, and hopefully they develop into nice 3-year-olds, as well. A lot of things can happen from two to three. You hope they go in the right direction."

Training for Parcells has helped Englehart in ways that don't involve money.

"It's been a good relationship," Englehart said. "I understand how he was such a good leader of men. I know why the people who worked under him benefited. I benefit every day just by knowing him. He's an incredible man."

But Englehart understands money still matters.

"This time of year, the purses here are probably the highest in the country," he said. "That's what the owners see at first. You still have to go out and win those races to take advantage of those purses, but that's ultimately what the owners see is the purse structure.

"Instead of losing money every day, you can come in here and try to win some. Now, you still have to try to win. You still have to win races. The purses can be a hundred thousand, but if you're last, you still get zero."

Englehart said he also was attracted by Oaklawn's familiar intangibles. They reminded him of those at Saratoga.

"I'm kind of spoiled going there," Englehart said. "The town loves the racing. [The New York Racing Association] has done an amazing job making that meet one of the finest meets in the world, and I feel like almost a similar situation here, where management loves the racing aspect of it.

"There's just a good buzz about it. To me, if you could wrap your stable around Saratoga, Belmont and Oaklawn, it can hopefully lead to a pretty promising year."

