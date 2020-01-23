BASEBALL

Mets pick Rojas as manager

The New York Mets are finalizing a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team's manager, staying in-house to replace the ousted Carlos Beltran, General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday. "I think it's the fit. It's where the team is. I think it's the culture we're trying to create," Van Wagenen said. Rojas would take over for Beltran, who left the Mets last week before managing a single game as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants Manager Felipe Alou and the brother of ex-big leaguer Moises Alou. The former minor league manager has been with the organization since 2007 but had never coached in the majors before joining Mickey Callaway's staff last season. Callaway was fired after the season, and Rojas interviewed for the vacancy in November before New York hired Beltran. Rojas, born in the Dominican Republic, played minor league ball with the Orioles, Marlins and Expos/Nationals from 2000-05 but never got above rookie ball.

Wieters returns to Cards

Matt Wieters finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, a deal that brought back the 33-year-old to again back up Yadier Molina. Wieters can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses based on starts as part of the deal, which was agreed to last weekend. He would get $100,000 each for 40 starts and each additional five through 75, and $200,000 for 80. Wieters was a four-time All-Star with Baltimore before spending two seasons with Washington and then joining the Cardinals. He was a non-roster invitee who wound up starting 54 games and appearing in 67 last season, hitting .214 with 11 home runs and 27 RBI while helping St. Louis win the NL Central. He is a career .250 hitter with 146 home runs and 546 RBI. He needs 11 hits to reach 1,000 for his career.

Gordon agrees to $4M deal

The Kansas City Royals signed outfielder Alex Gordon to a $4 million contract for next season, giving the rebuilding club a veteran presence in what is expected to be a young lineup under new Manager Mike Matheny. The Royals designated right-hander Heath Fillmyer for assignment Wednesday in a corresponding roster move. The 35-year-old Gordon, a three-time All-Star, won his seventh Gold Glove last season to move within one of Frank White for the most in franchise history. He committed just one error in 146 games played in the outfield. His seven outfield assists tied him for third among big league left fielders, and his .266 batting average was his best since the 2015 season.

Rangers sign Nicasio

Free agent right-hander Juan Nicasio has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers and will go to spring training as a non-roster invitee. Nicasio has played for six big league teams in his nine major league seasons, and was on an opening day roster each of the past eight years. The 33-year-old reliever made 47 appearances for Philadelphia last season, when he spent time on the injured list because of a left groin strain and right shoulder tendinitis.

FOOTBALL

Warrant issued for Brown

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown's Hollywood, Fla. home, authorities said. Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a Wednesday news release that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, police said. Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery. Officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful, Latta said. Police didn't immediately identify the alleged victim or what prompted the confrontation. Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Auburn, Steele reach deal

Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has agreed to a three-year contract through the 2022 season. Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn announced the deal on Wednesday. The school did not release terms of the contract. Steele was set to make about $1.9 million last year. Auburn has ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense in each of Steele's four seasons. Besides the Tigers, only four other FBS programs have held opponents under 20 points per game in each of the last four seasons.

It's official: Las Vegas Raiders

The Oakland Raiders have been officially renamed the Las Vegas Raiders. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak unveiled the Raiders' new name alongside owner Mark Davis at a news conference Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium. Sisolak read a proclamation at the announcement, officially calling Jan. 22 "Las Vegas Raiders Day" in the state of Nevada. "The Raiders were born in Oakland and played 13 seasons in LA. Both cities will always be part of our DNA," Davis said. "But today, we begin a new chapter in our storied history." The team, founded in 1960, has won three Super Bowls in its 60-year history. The NFL officially approved the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas in March 2017.

Jags hire Gruden as OC

The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former Washington Coach Jay Gruden as their offensive coordinator. Gruden signed his contract Wednesday and replaces John DeFilippo, who was fired earlier this month after just one season. DeFilippo has since been hired as Chicago's quarterbacks coach. The Redskins fired Gruden in early October following an 0-5 start. Gruden was 35-49-1 in five-plus seasons in Washington and reached the playoffs once. He previously served as Cincinnati's offensive coordinator (2011-13) and guided quarterback Andy Dalton to his best season before leaving for Washington. Gruden was one of four former head coaches who interviewed with the Jaguars. Coach Doug Marrone met with former New York Giants Coach Ben McAdoo, former Detroit Coach Scott Linehan and former Arizona and Tennessee Coach Ken Whisenhunt.

BASKETBALL

Moore sitting out 2nd season

Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore will sit out a second consecutive WNBA season to continue her push for criminal justice reform. Moore told The New York Times in a story published Wednesday of her choice to stay off the court for 2020. She said in her interview with the newspaper that she's not ready to retire. Moore's agent confirmed her decision to The Associated Press. The 30-year-old, who won the WNBA Most Valuable Player award in 2014 and was a five-time first team All-WNBA selection, also cited fatigue when she first surprised the basketball world last winter by announcing she would step away. Head coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve said Wednesday in a statement issued by the club that the Lynx have "been in frequent contact" with Moore over the last year and praised her "fully engaged" effort in criminal justice reform and ministry. Reeve did not address Moore's playing status.

HORSE RACING

Omaha Beach favored in Pegasus

Omaha Beach has been installed as the favorite for Saturday's $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the final race of his career. The 4-year-old who was the morning line favorite for the Kentucky Derby last season but had to miss the entire Triple Crown series after throat surgery will be retired to stud after the Pegasus, and his finale could be lucrative. Omaha Beach has already earned about $1.6 million and could more than double that if he wins Gulfstream Park's biggest race. He's been at Gulfstream for about a month, getting used to the surroundings. Mike Smith will ride Omaha Beach, the 7-5 morning line favorite for the Pegasus -- to be run this year for the first time under a no-medication rule. Spun To Run is the 7-2 second choice, followed by Mucho Gusto at 9-2 and Higher Power at 6-1. Omaha Beach won the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby at Oawklawn Park in 2019.

GOLF

Wolfe earns victory in Bahamas

Jared Wolfe won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar on Wednesday for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, closing with a 3-under 69 for a four-stroke victory over Brandon Harkins. A winner each of the last three years on PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Wolfe finished at 18-under 270 at Royal Blue Golf Course. The 31-year-old former Murray State player earned $108,000. Wolfe rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 14th hole with birdies on the par-4 15th and 16 and closed with another birdie on the par-5 18th. Harkins finished with a 72.

BASKETBALL

Williamson scores 22 in debut

NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson capped his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and stirring the crowd into a frenzy — only to see his team come up short.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 20 points, and the San Antonio Spurs withstood Williamson’s late surge for a 121-117 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.

After spending the past three months rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, Williamson struggled to find his shot during the first three quarters, during which he played a little less than 12 minutes. When the fourth quarter began, he had just five points, four rebounds, an assist and four turnovers.

But when Williamson found himself open for a straight-on three-pointer with about nine minutes to go, he let it fly and it went down, infusing the stadium with energy. He followed that up with a torrid three-minute stretch in which he laid in an alley-oop lob, put back a missed shot with a reverse layup and hit three more three-pointers.

He finished the surge with a free throw as the jubilant crowd chanted, “M-V-P!”

He was subbed out shortly after with the Pelicans, who trailed by 12 to start the period, down just 109-108. But he did not return to the game, much to the displeasure of fans who chanted, “We want Zion!”

Brandon Ingram scored 22 for New Orleans but missed 16 of 22 shots, while Lonzo Ball had 14 points and 12 assists.

Williamson entered the Smoothie King Center wearing a black suit with a blue design and blue basketball sneakers. Written in pink on the black T-shirt he wore under his sport coat was the expression, “Let’s Dance,” which was his message to New Orleans the night the Pelicans drafted him.

