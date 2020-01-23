Police: Shooter surrenders in Little Rock homicide; no charges yet filed in death

Little Rock police officers stand on Peyton Street as they investigate a homicide Wednesday on the 4400 block of West 12th Street. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

A 25-year-old admitted to fatally shooting another man Wednesday afternoon, Little Rock police said, but he has not been charged in the death pending further investigation.

Cortez Kendrick told police he shot 21-year-old John Word around 3:15 p.m. outside an O’Reilly Auto Parts at 5322 Asher Ave., according to a news release. Kendrick told police he shot Word because the man was trying to rob Kendrick’s brother.

Kendrick then drove a red Honda Accord to the 12th Street police station and told police his 19-year-old brother was coming too, driving an injured Word.

The vehicle the 19-year-old was driving, a white Nissan Maxima, never arrived at the station, according to the release, and Kendrick said his brother may have gotten lost.

Officers began searching the area and found the Maxima, with Kendrick's brother and Word inside, a few blocks away behind the Pic-Pac Liquor store on West 12th Street. Two guns were found in plain sight inside the Maxima.

Word was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release. First responders tried to provide aid, but he succumbed to his injuries. Police then interviewed both Kendrick and his brother.

Kendrick was charged with theft by receiving in connection to a gun, according to the release, but no charges have been filed in Word's death.

Police said when the investigation into the death is complete, the case will be submitted to the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney for review.