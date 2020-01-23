PREP WRESTLING REPORT: Wolverines bounce back strong to win Bryant tournament

Bentonville West was missing a couple of starters but still managed to claim the tournament title in Bryant over the weekend.

Wolverines coach Aaron Wise said his team showed a toughness that had been lacking earlier in the season.

"We lost a couple of guys to concussions but we had guys step in there and score points for us," Wise said. "That contributed to us being able to come out on top.

"We had five champions. Those are guys we rely on. We had several others get a medal. And we had guys who haven't had a whole lot of success win a couple matches and score some team points for us. I told them that's what it's going to take to win at state."

Jamon Ireland and Pauoa Doctorello were singled out by Wise for their efforts last week.

Ireland was sidelined with an injury over the weekend, but still came up with a huge win to help the Wolverines claim a hard-fought 39-33 dual victory against Springdale Har-Ber on Thursday.

"That was the difference in the dual," Wise said. "We were looking at that match with Isaac Withrow as a toss-up match. But having Jamon get the win was the difference for us."

Doctorello didn't score a single team point for the Wolverines over the weekend, but Wise couldn't have been prouder of his contribution.

The junior lost his starting spot at 138 pounds, but Wise told him there still might be a spot for him in the tournament.

Wise got a call saying there was a spot open for Doctorello, but he would have to bump up a weight class. He would not accumulate team points since West already head a representative, but Doctorello would get to wrestle.

And he made the most of it. Doctorello went 6-1 and made it all the way to the finals, losing to teammate Daryl Easterling in the finals. Wise couldn't have been prouder.

"It was really cool for him to step up and not be discouraged," Wise said. "He bumped up a weight class and wasn't scoring team points but he still helped us."

Bentonville

The Tigers settled for second place, coming up just eight points shy of the home team in the Willard (Mo.) Tiger Pride Battle over the weekend.

But Bentonville coach Jason Adams said his team performed well despite being without a couple of starters because of injuries.

Tristan Stafford (106), Jake Adams (132) and Brody Raines (145) each won their weight class, while three other Tigers finished second.

"We had a good weekend," Adams said. "We're going in the right direction. We have guys who are wrestling better and we want to keep building on that."

Walker Fox, a state medalist a year ago, should return to the lineup this week, Adams said. In addition, Connor Kneeshaw, a state runner-up as a freshman, hasn't wrestled all season because of an injury. But Adams is expecting him to return to the mat soon as well.

Quinn Graves is another who returned from injury in January. He finished second at 126 in Willard.

Stafford and Jake Adams, a pair of defending state champions, each took losses two weeks ago against stout opponents in Cushing, Okla. But both dominated the competition in Willard.

"Tristan lost a tough 6-5 match to a kid from Catoosa," Jason Adams said. "Jake finished third at Cushing and lost to a two-time state champ by a point."

The Tigers head to Sallisaw, Okla. this weekend for a tournament which should provide a good challenge, Adams said.

Shiloh Christian

Saints coach Chad Bottorff has almost a full lineup now and liked the way his team performed over the weekend at the Bobcat Winter Blowout.

Shiloh Christian finished a solid third behind a pair of larger schools -- Mountain Home and Springdale Har-Ber.

Sophomore Jacob Solomon (106), junior Gavin Goddard (160) and Lukas Hankins (170) each won their respective weight class.

Solomon (22-4) was the Class 4A state runner-up a year ago, losing to Berryville's Caleb Record in the finals. Record claimed the 113-point title last weekend.

But Bottorff has added seniors Sam Oelke (220) and Russell Norsworthy (285) to his lineup this season. Each wrestler finished second in his respective weight class.

Oelke has some wrestling experience, but Norsworthy has progressed despite being a newcomer to the sport, Bottorff said.

"Sam hadn't been out in several years," Bottorff said. "He wrestled some for me in youth. But Russell came out and it's coming pretty natural to him."

The Saints return six wrestlers off last year's team, which finished third in Class 4A. The additional depth should give them a chance to contend again, Bottorff said.

