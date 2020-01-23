Student took gun to Arkansas high school, authorities say; district was site of '98 school shooting

Two Arkansas 17-year-olds were arrested Thursday after authorities say one took a revolver to their campus in the Westside Consolidated School District and gave it to the other.

The handoff happened at the high school campus, Craighead County sheriff's office chief deputy Justin Rolland said. The middle school was the site of a shooting in 1998 carried out by two students who killed four students and a teacher.

A student at the high school saw the gun handoff occur Thursday morning in a bathroom, according to a post by Superintendent Scott Gauntt on the district’s Facebook page. The student reported the gun to the campus’s head of security, and the school went on lockdown.

Law enforcement secured the gun and took the student into custody, according to the post. Rolland said two students are now under arrest, but the charges they will face are not yet finalized.

Rolland did not detail what the students intended to do with the gun, if anything.

No one was hurt in the incident, and the campus returned to normal activities before the school day ended.