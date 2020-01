TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I GAMES

ASU men vs.

South Alabama

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro RECORDS Arkansas State 13-7, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference; South Alabama 12-8, 5-4

SERIES South Alabama leads 12-11

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Fr. 11.2 3.2 G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Jr. 11.7 3.6 G Canberk Kus, 6-6, Sr. 10.8 5.1 G Melo Eggleston, 6-8, So. 11.3 6.0 F J.J. Matthews, 6-9, Jr. 8.6 4.4 COACH Mike Balado (37-47 in three seasons at Arkansas State)

SOUTH ALABAMA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Herb McGee, 6-1, Sr. 6.2 2.8 G John Pettway, 6-3, Jr. 4.5 1.1 G Chad Lott, 6-4, Sr. 13.6 5.6 F Trhae Mitchell, 6-6, Sr. 9.7 5.3 F Josh Ajayi, 6-6, Sr. 15.5 8.1 COACH Richie Riley (29-25 in two seasons at South Alabama)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU USA 70.2 Points for 71.4 70.3 Points against 67.6 -0.2 Rebound margin -0.4 +1.7 Turnover margin +1.9 43.8 FG pct. 46.3 34.7 3-pt pct. 31.0 69.7 FT pct. 74.6

CHALK TALK South Alabama has won three consecutive meetings against Arkansas State. … South Alabama has won four of its past five games this season. … South Alabama senior forward Josh Ajayi ranks sixth in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring (15.5 PPG) and second in rebounding (8.1 RPG).

— Trenton Daeschner

ASU women at

Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Cajundome, Lafayette, La.

RECORDS Arkansas State 7-10, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 11-6, 4-2

SERIES ASU leads 24-9

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Brandi Williams, 5-6, So. 12.7 4.0 G Skyler Goodwin, 5-8, Jr. 9.1 4.0 G Jomyra Mathis, 5-8, Jr. 6.7 3.3 F Kimberly Burton, 5-11, Jr. 6.3 3.1 F Ty’Reona Doucet, 6-1, Jr. 13.1 7.7 COACH Garry Brodhead (127-115 in eight seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette)

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jada Ford, 5-9, Sr. 9.4 1.4 G Jireh Washington, 5-9, So. 12.8 4.9 G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Jr. 10.1 7.9 F Peyton Martin, 5-11, Jr. 13.5 5.7 F Kayla Williams, 6-1, Jr. 2.7 2.1 COACH Matt Daniel (7-10 in one season at ASU)

TEAM COMPARISON

ULL ASU 65.6 Points for 63.5 63.5 Points against 71.7 -3.9 Rebound margin -4.6 +4.2 Turnover margin -0.8 39.0 FG pct. 38.7 32.9 3-pt pct. 29.7 70.0 FT pct. 64.4

CHALK TALK Louisiana-Lafayette has won three of its past four games. … Arkansas State saw its four-game winning streak snapped Saturday with a 67-58 loss at UALR. … Louisiana-Lafayette ranks fourth in the Sun Belt Conference in both scoring offense (65.6 PPG) and scoring defense (63.5 PPG).

— Trenton Daeschner

UALR women at

Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, La. RECORDS UALR 6-11, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 3-14, 1-5

SERIES UALR leads 28-3

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ULM All-Access

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

LOUISIANA-MONROE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Gara Beth Self, 5-8, Fr. 7.6 1.3 G Amber Thompson, 5-9, Sr. 11.0 4.1 F Whitney Goins, 6-0, Jr. 5.6 2.8 F Kierra Crockett, 6-0, Jr. 6.3 6.7 C Diamond Brooks, 6-2, Jr. 8.1 5.1 COACH Brooks Donald Williams (3-14 in one season at ULM)

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Tori Lasker, 5-7, Jr. 4.1 2.4 G Sydney Chastain, 5-7, Sr. 3.1 2.9 G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Sr. 16.1 5.1 F Teal Battle, 6-1, Jr. 12.9 5.2 F Alayzha Knapp, 6-2, Fr. 8.0 2.8 COACH Joe Foley (339-184 in 17 seasons at UALR)

TEAM COMPARISON

ULM UALR 55.4 Points for 55.7 67.6 Points against 64.6 -4.4 Rebound margin -2.7 -3.9 Turnover margin -0.9 37.3 FG pct. 39.1 27.8 3-pt pct. 27.2 60.4 FT pct. 66.0

CHALK TALK UALR has won the past 15 meetings against Louisiana-Monroe.… UALR and ULM rank 11th and 12th, respectively, in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring offense. … UALR junior forward Teal Battle ranks fifth in the league in field goal percentage, shooting 51.0% on the season.

— Trenton Daeschner