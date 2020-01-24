Sections
Arkansas woman killed, 3 hurt in highway wreck, state police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 1:31 p.m.
A 74-year-old woman died after a wreck Thursday morning that injured three others, including two minors, state police said.

Alice Dunn, of West Helena, was driving a Mercury Cougar east on U.S. 49 near West Helena when the vehicle crossed the centerline, according to a state police preliminary crash report.

The Cougar then struck an Isuzu Trooper traveling west, according to the report, injuring its 56-year-old driver and two minor passengers.

State police said it was raining at the time of the wreck.

At least 27 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.

