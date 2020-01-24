Sections
Arkansas police officer fired after arrest on domestic violence charge

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 3:55 p.m.
An Austin police officer was fired Friday after an internal investigation stemming from his arrest this week on a domestic violence charge.

Nicholas Harmon, 35, was arrested Wednesday on one count of third-degree domestic battery.

Ward police responded to Harmon’s home around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 call from a "panicked female," according to a police report.

Officers found a woman at the home with red marks on her face, neck, wrist and around her right eye.

She told officers she did not make the call and did not want to speak to the police.

Police spoke with Harmon, who said he and the woman had gotten into an argument, and she pushed and blocked him into the bedroom closet, according to the report.

They then “ended up on the ground,” he said, leading to her marks.

Police arrested Harmon and took him to the Lonoke County jail. He was released on $1,055 bond the same day.

Austin police chief Rick Anderson said an internal investigation was conducted after the incident and Harmon was fired Friday.

