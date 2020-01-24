Avett Bros., Phish coming to Walmart AMP in Northwest Arkansas

Phish, left, and the Avett Brothers are shown in these courtesy photos.

More concert tours are coming this summer to the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers:

• Phish, making its Arkansas debut on its “Summer Tour 2020,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets — $45-$90 plus fees — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.

• The Avett Brothers, with opening act Tyler Childers, perform Sunday, Aug. 9, time to be announced. Tickets — $45-$89.50 plus fees — go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31. It's a return visit to the amphitheater by the band, which played there in 2019.

Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.