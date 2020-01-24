Avett Bros., Phish coming to Walmart AMP in Northwest Arkansas

Phish, left, and the Avett Brothers are shown in these courtesy photos.
More concert tours are coming this summer to the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers:
• Phish, making its Arkansas debut on its “Summer Tour 2020,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets — $45-$90 plus fees — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
• The Avett Brothers, with opening act Tyler Childers, perform Sunday, Aug. 9, time to be announced. Tickets — $45-$89.50 plus fees — go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31. It's a return visit to the amphitheater by the band, which played there in 2019.
Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.