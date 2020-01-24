Conway OL looks at UA, beyond

CONWAY -- Ole Miss commitment and Conway offensive lineman Robert Scott, who's expected to officially visit the University of Arkansas this weekend, knows all too well about how the recruiting process can change in a heartbeat.

He pledged to former Ole Miss Coach Matt Luke in June of last year only to see him get fired Dec. 1.

Robert Scott highlights arkansasonline.com/123scott

"It was kind of a shock because no one saw this coming," Scott said. "I didn't know where I understood with the new coach and I didn't know who the coach was and I was trying to figure out if I was going to lose my spot."

Scott, 6-6, 310 pounds, has accumulated scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Missouri, Mississippi State, Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee, Louisville and others.

Former Florida Atlantic Coach Lane Kiffin was introduced as the Rebels coach Dec. 7, and Scott made an official visit to Oxford a week later.

"The new coaches I'm still getting use to them," Scott said. "They just got there when I went on the official visit."

Ole Miss made an in-home visit with Scott on Tuesday, the same day Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis visited his school.

Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom and Davis were the first to extend an SEC offer to Scott while at Missouri.

"That's my guy," said Scott of Davis. "He was at Mizzou and he was one of the first SEC coaches to ever reach out to me. That's how I know Coach Davis. I can ask him anything. Even if I went there or not, he would care. All coaches are not the same. You have to read between the lines and you can tell Coach Davis knows what he's talking about. He really does care about the players."

"That's a big thing because a lot of the coaches notice I'm a relationship kind of person. My mom said, 'I don't want these schools to look at you as just a player. I want them to get to know you and see who you really are.' "

Scott made an official visit to Florida State last weekend. New Seminoles Coach Mike Norvell was a star receiver at the University of Central Arkansas and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant in Conway with the Bears.

"I had an amazing time," Scott said. "It was something different scenery. The people down there were like very genuine. It's hard to explain because you have to go down there to see it. A lot of people go to Florida for vacation. It was different because when I got off the plane I didn't need my coat ... because it felt good down there."

Scott has a very charismatic personality and is rarely seen without a smile.

"I truly think I get it from my mom, but I get some from my dad because he likes to make people laugh, and that's what I like to do," Scott said.

Coach Keith Fimple, who was named Conway's coach in the spring of 2018, said Scott has made strong strides in the weight room.

"Football as far as his ceiling goes is, it's way up there," Fimple said. "I think he can be a very gifted player in college."

Sam Pittman visited Scott two days after being announced as the Hogs new head coach Dec. 8. Scott said his classmates talk up Pittman.

"Oh, he's a legend," Scott said. "I walk down the hall 'Pittman, Pittman' all the time. He's a real nice guy. He's funny and I'm funny, so we got that in common. He tells me he can make me become something great. A lot of players, he got them to the NFL. That's what I hear when I go down the hall. I want to get to know him more."

Scott said his mother has encouraged to expand his horizons and that has him looking to go out-of-state for college

"When I was younger, I truly [was] never ... a big Arkansas fan, and I had to tell people that because people would say you've been here all your life," Scott said. "My mom even before all of the schools, she use to say, 'get out of Arkansas because there's more out there. Just because this is all you know, doesn't mean you have to be here.'"

He said he'll choose from Arkansas, Ole Miss and Florida State soon.

"After the weekend, it will probably be like on Monday or Tuesday," Scott said. "I'll go public on what I'm going to do. I won't be doing no hat trick."

Email Richard Davenportat rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 01/24/2020