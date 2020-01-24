Georgia handles listless Arkansas

Georgia’s Gabby Connally (left) defends a drive by Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee during the Bulldogs’ victory over the No. 21 Razorbacks on Thursday night at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

FAYETTEVILLE--Georgia has dominated the all-time series against No. 21 Arkansas since the Razorbacks joined the SEC.

The Bulldogs left Walton Arena on Thursday night with another victory, 64-55, improving their all-time record against Arkansas to 35-6, including a 17-3 mark in Fayetteville.

"Georgia dictated the pace from tip to buzzer," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "They looked like they wanted it more and had more to play for. It's probably the most disappointed I've been in our team this year and really the only time I have been."

The Razorbacks (15-4, 3-3 SEC) were coming off a victory at Vanderbilt on Sunday, scoring 100 points and winning in Nashville for the first time in nearly 20 years.

It didn't translate against the Bulldogs, as they the Razorbacks shot 32 percent from the field and 19 percent from three-point range. The 55 points were a season-low.

"We missed shots that we normally make," Arkansas guard Alexis Tolefree said. "They closed off the lane, but we don't normally shoot a lot of layups anyway. We've got to get back in the gym and get back to work."

Erynn Barnum and Chelsea Dungee were the only players to score more than 10 points for Arkansas.

"Energy hasn't been there the last 2-3 days," Dungee said. "For whatever reason it's just been kind of dead in practice, but we plan on coming out and performing a lot better on Sunday."

Barnum's play was a silver lining for Neighbors.

"I've got to find a way to get her more minutes," Neighbors said. "She got tired at the end, or she would've been able to do more, and that's on me."

Amber Ramirez did manage to hit a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer that tied the game at 29-29.

Georgia forced 20 turnovers and outscored the Razorbacks on fast-break points 16-5.

Arkansas junior guard Amber Ramirez (front) has her shot blocked by Georgia’s Jenna Staiti during Thursday night’s game. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

"We knew we couldn't trade threes for twos with them," Georgia Coach Joni Taylor said. "They are an extremely talented team. I have so much respect for Mike and what he's doing here. We wanted to take away their three-point shooting and their ability get to the free-throw line, and luckily we were able to do one of those two."

The loss will put the Razorbacks in danger of falling out of the top 25, as this is the latest in a season that an Arkansas women's team has been ranked since 2002.

Next up for Arkansas is a 2 p.m. home game Sunday against Florida.

SUN BELT MEN

ARKANSAS STATE 75, SOUTH ALABAMA 71

The Arkansas State men escaped with a victory over South Alabama at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Both teams were tied at 67-67 with just under two minutes to play, but ASU junior guard Christian Willis hit a three-pointer with 1:46 remaining, and the Red Wolves (14-7, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference) hung on late with free throws.

Junior guard Marquis Eaton led ASU with 19 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds, Willis finished with 17 points and 6 assists, and senior guard Jerry Johnson Jr. added 10 points and 5 assists.

Senior forward Josh Ajayi led South Alabama (12-9, 5-5) with 23 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals. Senior guard Herb McGee finished with 15 points, and senior guards Chad Lott and Andre Fox each had 11.

SUN BELT WOMEN

UALR 70, LOUISIANA-MONROE 50

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock women turned in another commanding performance with a victory over Louisiana-Monroe at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La.

The Trojans (7-11, 5-2 Sun Belt) have won four of their past five games, with three of those victories coming by double digits.

Junior forward Teal Battle led UALR, finishing with 18 points and 11 re-bounds. Senior guard Sydney Chastain played all 40 minutes and posted a season-high 17 points, and senior guard Kyra Collier tallied 15 points, 6 assists, 4 steals and 4 rebounds.

Freshman guard Gara Beth Self led Louisiana-Monroe (3-15, 1-6) with 14 points, and junior center Diamond Brooks added 11 points and 7 rebounds.

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 83, ARKANSAS STATE 43

The Arkansas State women suffered their third-worst defeat of the season with a loss to Louisiana-Lafayette at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La.

ASU (7-11, 4-3 Sun Belt) has lost back-to-back games following its four-game win streak.

The Red Wolves didn’t have a single player finish in double figures on Thurs-day. Sophomore guard Jireh Washington and junior guard Morgan Wallace each finished with 9 points, and Wallace collected 6 rebounds.

Freshman guard Makayia Hallmon led the Ragin’ Cajuns (12-6, 5-2) with 12 points, and sophomore guards Brandi Williams and Diamond Morrison each posted 11.

ASU was held to 37.5% shooting from the floor, 2-of-14 (14.3%) from three-point range and committed 20 turnovers.

Sports on 01/24/2020