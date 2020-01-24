High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BOONEVILLE 56, JESSIEVILLE 54 Jacob Herrera hit a shot at the buzzer to lift the Bearcats (12-9, 6-4) to a victory over the Lions (11-8, 5-5) in 3A-4 action in Booneville. Blake Jones led Booneville with 15 points while Austin Hill added 12 and Herrera 11. Landen Daley scored 15 for Jessieville while Jarrett Davis put in 14.

CHARLESTON 53, CEDARVILLE 35 Behind 23 points from Brayden Ross, the Tigers (10-5, 7-0) defeated the Pirates (8-13, 2-5) in a 3A-1 West game in Charleston. Jordan Fenner added 10 for Charleston.

IZARD COUNTY 74, SALEM 45 Caleb Faulkner led the Cougars (25-5) with 19 points in a victory over the Greyhounds (7-9) in the Izard County Tournament in Calico Rock. Justus Cooper added 15, Dylan Tharp 11 and Chase Orf 10 for Izard County.

GIRLS

BATESVILLE 63, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 35 Junior Kaylee Clark put in 12 points as the Pioneers (20-1, 9-0) jumped out to a 32-8 halftime advantage to defeat the Warriors (7-11, 1-8) in a 4A-3 game in Batesville. Izzy Higginbottom added 10 for Batesville. Sophomore Bailey Willis led Westside with 13 points.

BOONEVILLE 61, JESSIEVILLE 51 Baylee Moses led the Lady Cats (8-13, 1-8) with 18 points and Joleigh Tate put in 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds in Booneville's 3A-4 victory over the visiting Lady Lions. Madison Cummings and Liliana Fehrenbacher scored 15 points each for Jessieville (13-6, 6-3).

CHARLESTON 67, CEDARVILLE 36 Alexis Grandison led the Lady Tigers (17-2, 8-0) with 13 points in a 3A-1 West victory over the Lady Pirates (8-10, 3-4) in Charleston. Brooke Groen added 11 for Charleston.

Sports on 01/24/2020